Wow, this Taylor Lorenz person is just bad news.

We thought the Washington Post sucked BEFORE … but Taylor has seriously made the publication even worse. So much drama around this ‘tech reporter’ and guys, we just don’t get it. Why put up with this amount of noise? Hate clicks and taps? Bad attention is still good attention?

Take for example how nothing is ever her fault and she’s ALWAYS the victim, even when she’s clearly the one at fault. You’d THINK this last bit with her story WaPo has had to correct multiple times would be a red flag but nope.

When even CNN’s Oliver Darcy is reporting on what a disaster she is? You know it’s bad.

In a series of tweets, Lorenz blames her editor for having inserted the error into her story and says she is the victim of a "bad faith" campaign. pic.twitter.com/VmH7mejgXP — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 4, 2022

Uh-oh, Taylor is big ticked at Oliver:

No, actually. This type of coverage is so irresponsible & dangerous. It’s misrepresenting my words to amplify a manufactured outrage campaign by right wing media & radicalized influencers, which is driving a vicious harassment/smear campaign against me. CNN is gleefully piling on pic.twitter.com/crCG08jb8d — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 4, 2022

YES, IT’S ALL A RIGHT-WING SMEAR CAMPAIGN BY RADICALIZED INFLUENCERS.

HA HA HA HA HA

*our sides*

Guess Brian Stelter didn’t like seeing her trash his CNN pal … we almost cheered for Brian here.

Almost.

You know he didn’t want to call her out over her BS but likely felt compelled:

What @oliverdarcy is doing is standard reporting. He sent legitimate questions to the Post and the Post responded. Scrutiny by fellow journalists is not the same as a smear campaign by crusaders. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2022

His fellow blue-check journos were none too happy with him.

That’s not the point. You’ve been in journalism for how long? You know editorial miscommunications and mistakes happen. The issue is turning a mundane correction into a scandal because bad faith folks on the Internet are implying there is something more nefarious going on. — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) June 5, 2022

‘Mundane correction.’

Wow.

Really, dude?

Putting “bad faith” in quotes is standard reporting, Brian? Really? — #freealaa (@jilliancyork) June 5, 2022

REALLY?!

Woof.

These people … honestly, they all deserve one another.

