Gun grabbers are OBSESSED with the AR-15. Sheesh.

Even retired Major Generals.

Imagine having served in our military and going on Twitter to write an entire thread giving the government more ‘ammunition’ (pun intended) to trounce and trample on Americans’ rights. We suppose if he’s looking for a sweet gig on MSNBC or CNN he needs to prove just how obnoxious he can really be … but still.

Dude.

As the former Commanding General of the Infantry Center at Fort Benning and Chief of Infantry, I know a bit about weapons. Let me state unequivocally — For all intents and purposes, the AR-15 and rifles like it are weapons of war. A thread: — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 2, 2022

He knows a bit about weapons.

So he should know the AR-15 isn’t technically a weapon of war.

That didn’t stop him from claiming otherwise:

Those opposed to assault weapon bans continue to play games with AR-15 semantics, pretending there’s some meaningful differences between it and the M4 carbine that the military carries. There really aren’t. 2/ — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 2, 2022

Says the guy playing semantics on Twitter for clicks and taps.

So what’s the difference between the military’s M4 and the original AR-15? Barrel length and the ability to shoot three round bursts. M4s can shoot in three round bursts. AR-15s can only shoot single shot. 4/ — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 2, 2022

That’s a difference but ok.

But even now, you can buy AR-15s in variable barrel lengths with Weaver or Picatinny rails for better sights and aiming assists like lasers. Like the military, but w/o the bayonet. 5/ — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 2, 2022

But not exactly like the military.

But our troops usually use single shot, not burst fire. You’re able to fire a much more accurate (deadly) shot, that way. Note: you can buy our Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight on Amazon. So troops usually select the same fire option available on AR-15. 6/ — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 2, 2022

That is why the AR-15 is ACCURATELY CALLED a ‘weapon of war.’ It is a very deadly weapon with the same basic functionality that our troops use to kill the enemy. Don’t take the bait when anti-gun-safety folks argue about it. They know it’s true. Now you do too. 7/7 — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) June 2, 2022

Oh brother.

We know it’s not true.

This didn’t go over so hot …

The problem with this argument is that the military uses basically every kind of gun in existence. Yes, they use a selectfire version of the AR-15. They also use pump-action shotguns, bolt-action rifles, and semi-automatic handguns. The same versions popular with civilians. https://t.co/aUOiU0Hj3J — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 3, 2022

Well well well, what do you know?

After the throat clearing "Yes, AR 15 can't fire 3 round bursts, but no one really uses that, single shot is SUPER deadly", this is his only real argument: barrel lengths & being able to accept a scope

He's either an idiot or thinks his audience ishttps://t.co/wjLOsaiHRB — Wretched Esq (@WretchedEsq) June 3, 2022

Learn to embrace the power of AND.

The Second Amendment expressly exists to protect “weapons of war.” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 3, 2022

A 9mm is a weapon of war, but you know that. I hope you get that MSNBC gig you are vying for. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 3, 2022

See?

🖕 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 3, 2022

That works.

You're a LIAR. AR-15s that civilians can own are semi-automatic rifles. Civilians can't own military-grade rifles manufactured after 1986. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 3, 2022

Your appeal to authority is thoroughly denied. Simple question for you general, what weapon isn't a weapon of war? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) June 3, 2022

Exactly.

Who knew a retired Major General could gaslight so well?

***

