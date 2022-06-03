If youâ€™d have told us some people wouldnâ€™t be able to (or willing to) define what a woman is even a few years back weâ€™d have thought you were completely insane. But here we are, with gender experts claiming women can have a penis â€¦

Yeah, weâ€™re not even making that up.

Oh, and if you disagree youâ€™re some hateful white nationalist or something.

This thread from Wokal Distance about their efforts to avoid defining a woman, how they get there, and how sane people can push back is one for the ages. Yes, itâ€™s long so grab a snack â€¦ totally worth your time.

Gender experts. Woke ones. *sigh*

So being a man or a woman is simply a â€˜social construct.â€™

Keep going.

Yup.

Mind blown.

Keep going.

Trees are trees because we call them trees.

K.

Trending

Our own interests.

That is key.

Ding ding ding.

Awww, thatâ€™s right.

Evil people.

Heh.

Itâ€™s always straight white men.

*shakes fist*

Yup.

The same people who claim to follow the science â€¦

Renders. It. Meaningless.

Absurd is putting it nicely.

Hysterectomies.

Really?

Sort of like when they use miscarriages to defend abortion on demand.

Right?

Abnormalities! OH DEAR!

B-B-B-BINGO.

Simple.

Women are adult females. Period. The end.

Sorry, not sorry woke gender experts.

GREAT thread.

Told you guys.

***

Related:

â€˜Ummm â€¦ thanks?â€™ Jon Cooper DRAGGED for patting Biden on the back after United flies in baby formula from ANOTHER country

Charles C.W. Cooke shares WHO is giving Biden advice on student loan debt forgiveness (wow, people close to him KNOW itâ€™s a disaster)

Talk to the HAND: Cenk Uygur tries once AGAIN to get Joe Rogan to please please please pay attention to him and OMG itâ€™s just painful

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gender ExpertsWokal Distancewokewoman

Recommended Twitchy Video