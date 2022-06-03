Joe Biden’s approval numbers just keep on going down and down and down.

President Pudding Brain’s big genius plan to forgive $10k in student loan debt isn’t helping him because people who either already paid off their loans or who didn’t go to college don’t want to pay for those loans … and the people who want their debt forgiven are claiming THAT’S NOT ENOUGH.

Of course, it’s never enough for our Leftist pals who think money grows on trees.

Charles C.W. Cooke has discovered a couple of someones have been whispering in Biden’s ear, and while people close to him know it’s a bad idea, they’re not telling him.

Worrying "privately" ain't gonna cut it. https://t.co/xD58PLqGYk — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2022

Apparently, Stacey Abrams is giving Joe Biden unfathomably bad advice, and Biden’s team knows it is a “disaster” but is keeping that understanding “private.” https://t.co/xD58PLqGYk pic.twitter.com/vG4drk69jU — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2022

Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock.

Alrighty then, Joe.

If I change my registration to democrat can I get my student loan payments reimbursed from the loans I paid off? — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) June 3, 2022

Or how about a home loan? Car loan? Credit card debt?

Why should we forgive some debt but not another?

This is such a dumb idea.

Yay Democrats.

And Stacey Abrams is getting this advice from members of the media. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2022

True story.

Pretty smart move if she has a lot of student loan debt that could be nixed. 😏 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 3, 2022

Yup.

Stacey is thinking of herself.

***

