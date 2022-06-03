Cenk Uygur so desperately wants (needs?) Joe Rogan’s attention. First, he tried to get him to fight him, now he’s babbling about how Joe can’t be a left-winger because right-wingers like and listen to him. Hey, nobody ever accused Cenk of being the brightest crayon in the box.

It’s adorable how he thinks he gets to define what does and does not make someone a left-winger.

And by adorable we mean pathetic, sad, and really lame.

Sort of like this tweet:

I love that right-wingers, and exclusively right-wingers, keep telling me how left-wing @joerogan is. Then, how come he doesn't have any left-wing fans? Right-wing thinks if you're not a certifiable lunatic on every issue you must be a left-winger, but that's not how it works. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 2, 2022

Cenk … this is just embarrassing.

Joe’s just not into you. He doesn’t care about you. He’s not worried if you do or don’t think he’s a Left-winger.

Move on.

Get a hobby.

He will not acknowledge you no matter how much you want him to for clicks and taps.

I have never seen anyone thirst as badly as Cenk thirsts for Rogan to acknowledge him — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 2, 2022

It’s painful.

ratioed in five minutes pic.twitter.com/qIaqKwBqNQ — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 2, 2022

Maybe less.

Because left wingers require 100% fealty to every Party line — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 3, 2022

It’s like a religion to them.

Yup.

He's not going to hook up with you dude. — TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) (@TheQuartering) June 3, 2022

Why are you so obsessed with @joerogan ? — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) June 2, 2022

Compared to communists like you I guess he’s right wing. But he’s not right wing. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) June 3, 2022

Fair point.

He reaches 11 million people per episode, I would imagine that he has a lot of left wing fans. — Magnifico ULTRA 👑 (@MagnificoIX) June 2, 2022

because people on right like joe so he's right and therefore everyone who likes him is right. — Lisa LGB (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 3, 2022

Oof.

Dude, he's never gonna call you. He doesn't reciprocate your feelings for him. Move on. — Sam Jacks (@SamPJacks) June 2, 2022

Seriously, save whatever dignity, integrity, and self-respect you may have left.

It can’t be much at this point.

Heh.

***

