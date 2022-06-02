It’s not every day we see an NBC reporter write an entire thread blaming media/social media for ANYTHING, let alone Amber Heard being super unpopular. Granted, it’s far easier to pretend social media somehow magically influenced people’s opinions of Heard instead of admitting she is an abuser but we digress.

Kat Tenbarge wrote an entire thread about poor Amber and big, mean, money-hungry social media.

Take a gander:

Media literacy.

Well, we agree media literacy is often abhorrent, but probably not for the same reasons she’s going into here.

Follow the money.

K.

Trending

Sorry, no, many people do know.

And that doesn’t change the case here in America.

Perception of this trial … didn’t have any impact on the jury.

And sorry, not sorry, people aren’t stupid and absolutely do form their own opinions outside of social media.

Conspiracy theories.

The irony.

Yes, if you don’t have a positive opinion of Amber Heard it must be misogyny.

The right side of history.

Woof.

What Christina said.

***

Related:

‘Dude, WHAT?!’ Listen for the SCOFF from the room as Dem Rep. David Cicilline claims he can’t find ONE incident of a good guy with a gun stopping a gunman (watch)

‘We didn’t THINK it could get worse … but it DID’ –> Libs of TikTok continues MEGA DRAG THREAD and we have NO words

Oh HELL no: NY Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones goes on TIRADE claiming they will not REST until they disarm Americans (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amber HeardJohnny DeppKat Tenbargemediasocial media

Recommended Twitchy Video