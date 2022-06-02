Gosh, this sounds kinda sorta insurrectiony to us.

Not that we’re experts or anything, but admitting you will abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court to take away a fundamental right is not a great thing. We suppose we should just be surprised a Democrat is willing to admit their end goal is ultimately fascism.

Watch this:

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY): "You will not stop us from passing [gun control]. If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand. We will not rest until we've taken weapons of war out of our communities." pic.twitter.com/0x3t1aJXBn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022

Weapons of war.

Hooboy.

Wonder how much he practiced this in front of his mirror to make sure he’s JUST emotional and melodramatic enough. Wouldn’t it be nice if they cared about things like stopping inflation as well?

Fake tears over Democrats shooting each other. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) June 2, 2022

“We will make sure you are enslaved to government.” — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 2, 2022

You better ban Porsches before Nancy Pelosi's husband kills someone. Same concept genius. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 2, 2022

They don’t have the votes to do any of that. It’s a great speech to use for campaign commercials I guess. — 🇺🇸 Ultra AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) June 2, 2022

Right?

Good luck with that, chump.

Myopic and dangerous speech. They will just railroad the constitution and institutional norms to run their agenda through. Unreal. — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) June 2, 2022

Unfortunately, it’s all too real.

Kind of curious how a House rep intends on abolishing the Senate filibuster, but hey, as long as he gets his soundbites, no problem, right? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) June 2, 2022

"Govt going to do what we want and you can't stop us" kinda the slogan for why 2A is around. — Kerg (@kerg_in_wi) June 2, 2022

Ding ding ding.

I love guys who can’t think far enough ahead to realize that they might not one day be in the majority and without the filibuster the next congress can just reverse their gun bad and legalize uzis and tanks and expand the court again to add more of their own judges. — Winosaur (@WinosaurThe) June 2, 2022

Lol. I'm sure the leadership really appreciates a freshman congressman ranting like this. "Hey? How can we woo some of those on-the-fence independents our way?" "I know! What if we threaten them with single party rule if they don't do things our way?" — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) June 2, 2022

I was told that Trump was a dictator and everything bad in a leader. We have a congressman here suborning unlawful activities , norm breaking and dictatorial policies but Trump was the bad guy…. — Warren (@TheLoneRedshirt) June 2, 2022

Democrats always project.

Sounds like someone needs a refresher course on the Constitution he swore to uphold…. — I.B. Ultra Fine (@IBFine1) June 2, 2022

But with puppets and crayons this time.

***

Related:

‘Get SOME’: Suburban women DRAG blue-check harpy who wants Democrats to ‘scare the ever-loving sh*t’ out of them for votes in 22

‘Ideological BULLDOZER’: John Hayward shares BITING thread explaining how ‘Pride Month’ pandering is THE definition of totalitarianism

Of COURSE! Female blue-check law prof SCHOOLED so much for hot take on women NOT having free speech she blocked replies

Recommended Twitchy Video