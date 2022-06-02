Gosh, this sounds kinda sorta insurrectiony to us.

Not that we’re experts or anything, but admitting you will abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court to take away a fundamental right is not a great thing. We suppose we should just be surprised a Democrat is willing to admit their end goal is ultimately fascism.

Watch this:

Weapons of war.

Hooboy.

Wonder how much he practiced this in front of his mirror to make sure he’s JUST emotional and melodramatic enough. Wouldn’t it be nice if they cared about things like stopping inflation as well?

Right?

Good luck with that, chump.

Unfortunately, it’s all too real.

Ding ding ding.

Democrats always project.

But with puppets and crayons this time.

***

