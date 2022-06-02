Is ‘Pride Month’ doing more harm than good? Creating more resentment than tolerance?

John Hayward put together a brutally honest thread about Pride Month and the absolute constant messaging being plastered all over from corporations and even the government. It’s one thing to raise awareness, it’s something else entirely when no matter where Americans look, they are inundated with the same message.

His thread says it WAY better than we can:

The fact nobody involved will want to hear it is just another reason to put it out there. When the Marines share an image of rainbow-colored bullets to celebrate Pride Month? Yeah, this is no-escape political messaging.

He continued:

EVERY totalitarian thinks they’re good people pushing the correct message.

Trending

That doesn’t stop them from being totalitarians.

Everyone is required to care.

And if you don’t?

FOR SHAME.

No safe spaces from the official narrative.

This is such a great thread.

Ruling Class.

Funny how they pretend they’re being oppressed.

Whoa.

Mind. Blown.

Wouldn’t it be nice to be a healthy society again?

***

