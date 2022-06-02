You’d think a law professor would actually know how free speech works but maybe getting a blue check from Twitter breaks something in the person’s brain? Dr. Mary Anne Franks tweeted this ‘masterpiece’ after the Amber Heard verdict.

Maybe this is where Amber got the bright idea that her freedom of speech had been limited? It’s hard to tell who out-dumbed who sometimes on Twitter:

And JUST like Amber, she limited replies to her tweet.

Talk about an irony to end all ironies.

The government didn’t limit Amber’s speech, doc.

Gosh, who’da thunk it?

Oh, that’s right, anyone with a brain in their head (and minus that precious blue check, apparently).

We’re not entirely sure what her argument really is.

Maybe she’s trying to claim women should be able to defame people?

Anything is possible …

THAT ONE TIME.

Depp is just that powerful!

Ding ding ding.

This is not difficult.

That’s the bigger piece here, proving that women can also be abusers.

But you know, free speech or something.

***

