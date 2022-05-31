We all knew the Sussmann jury was pretty tarnished but holy crap. There were rumblings about various members of this jury who had blatant and obvious conflicts of interest but you’d think these jurors would at least want to try and give the impression they weren’t biased, right? Pretend a LITTLE?

Or maybe they just don’t care because they know they’re safe in the swamp.

Look at this:

Juror speaks to some media after Sussmann verdict

“I don’t think it should have been prosecuted,” she said of the case. “There are bigger things that affect the nation than a possible lie to the FBI.” — Jeff Mordock (@JeffMordock) May 31, 2022

It’s ok for Democrats to lie to the FBI apparently since there are more important things in the nation to worry about.

!!!

That.

Is.

Insane.

“It was the government’s job to prove it and they succeeded in some ways and not in others,” she continued. “We broke it down and it did not pan out in the government’s favor.” The woman, who did not give her name, declined to say how she thought the government succeeded. — Jeff Mordock (@JeffMordock) May 31, 2022

‘We broke it down and decided to let our biases bias us.’

Fixed it for her.

Notice she didn’t want to give her name or explain exactly how she thought the government had succeeded.

Unreal.

No, you know what? It’s all too real.

Lying to the FBI is okay if you’re a Democrat operative. https://t.co/rkFZcHrFRy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 31, 2022

Who knew?

Wow that's egregious — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) May 31, 2022

Word.

Spoken like someone who should never have been on a jury. — Squatching Duck (@sttngduck) May 31, 2022

Yuuuuup.

Pure and simple jury nullification. Judge should have thrown the verdict out — BigPapiWinston (@papi_winston) May 31, 2022

So now the jurors get to decide whether or not the crime is a crime worth prosecuting. Used to be they just got to decide on the facts of the case, not whether or not they liked the law. — John Ackermann (@Jojoacke) May 31, 2022

Teflon Hillary strikes again.

***

