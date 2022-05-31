As Twitchy readers know, NBC News published an article today on Biden talking about his many issues in the White House, and two of them that ‘stand out’ are that he is ‘rattled’ about how much people really don’t like him AND how his aides keep correcting his ‘clear and succinct statements.’

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Clear and succinct.

Man, that kills us.

Cue the White House:

The breathlessness of graphs 1 & 2 versus the denial being relegated to graph 28 tells you what you need to know about this story. And as we've said before, no clarifications of the President's remarks are ever issued without his direct approval. https://t.co/MPSIinfhy2 pic.twitter.com/kyx5ANQPla — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) May 31, 2022

Breathlessness. Surely Mr. Bates can appreciate how funny this is, right? The article claims Biden doesn’t like it when they correct him, so he’s front and center correcting the article.

And if they actually got the information from Biden isn’t he basically correcting Biden, again?

The vast right wing conspiracy to get Biden now involves…NBC News https://t.co/Ph36dZgKLC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 31, 2022

MWAHAHAHAHAHA

maybe he doesn't remember approving them? https://t.co/Ty5sicIMgZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 31, 2022

Hey man, it’s possible.

The Biden Management Team has to hire skilled jugglers. And I am here for it. 🙂 https://t.co/zbuBNUbPzF — Cranky "Republicans Killed My Nephew(s)" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 31, 2022

So Biden is fully aware that he will say something wrong and then approves his staff to say what he really meant the day after. This is a good thing? https://t.co/csgFuZALgT — RBe (@RBPundit) May 31, 2022

Welcome to the 🤡Show that is the Biden administration. https://t.co/FCbv6XqayP — Middle Age Crazy (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) May 31, 2022

Glad to know White House staff strenuously objects to the notion that President Joe Biden is frustrated with White House staff. https://t.co/8rRq5bgluJ — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 31, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

It’s rare but gosh, we feel like we should thank NBC for this little nugget.

***

Related:

‘They say it’s innocent. They LIE’: Libs of TikTok shares ‘MEGA DRAG THREAD’ dropping each and EVERY ‘groomer apologist’

Let the REEE’ing BEGIN! Elon Musk MOCKS corporations’ fake virtue-signaling with rainbow logos we’ll see in June and Lefties LOSE IT

DAMN good thread of ‘lesser discussed issues’ adding to mental illness in young men DEBUNKS Left’s claim that it’s just THE GUNS

Recommended Twitchy Video