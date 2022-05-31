As Twitchy readers know, NBC News published an article today on Biden talking about his many issues in the White House, and two of them that ‘stand out’ are that he is ‘rattled’ about how much people really don’t like him AND how his aides keep correcting his ‘clear and succinct statements.’

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Clear and succinct.

Man, that kills us.

Cue the White House:

Breathlessness. Surely Mr. Bates can appreciate how funny this is, right? The article claims Biden doesn’t like it when they correct him, so he’s front and center correcting the article.

And if they actually got the information from Biden isn’t he basically correcting Biden, again?

MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Hey man, it’s possible.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

It’s rare but gosh, we feel like we should thank NBC for this little nugget.

