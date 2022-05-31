Seems President Pudding Pop doesn’t like it when his ‘aides’ rush in to explain what he calls ‘clear and succinct statements’.

No really.

We’re not joking.

RIGHT?! This editor looked for a punchline but nope.

Biden doesn’t like it when his aides correct him.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Among some other interesting nuggets – “Beyond policy, Biden is unhappy about a pattern that has developed inside the West Wing. He makes a clear and succinct statement — only to have aides rush to explain that he actually meant something else.” https://t.co/D8ulHHUrv2 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) May 31, 2022

From NBC News:

Biden is rattled by his sinking approval ratings and is looking to regain voters’ confidence that he can provide the sure-handed leadership he promised during the campaign, people close to the president say. Crises have piled up in ways that have at times made the Biden White House look flat-footed: record inflation, high gas prices, a rise in Covid case numbers — and now a Texas school massacre that is one more horrific reminder that he has been unable to get Congress to pass legislation to curb gun violence. Democratic leaders are at a loss about how he can revive his prospects by November, when midterm elections may cost his party control of Congress.

May cost his party?

How about it WILL cost his party control of Congress?

Beyond policy, Biden is unhappy about a pattern that has developed inside the West Wing. He makes a clear and succinct statement — only to have aides rush to explain that he actually meant something else. The so-called clean-up campaign, he has told advisers, undermines him and smothers the authenticity that fueled his rise. Worse, it feeds a Republican talking point that he’s not fully in command.

Ummm, he’s not fully in command.

Nobody believes he is.

"clear and succinct" 😂 — Loyal Comrade (@HCashny) May 31, 2022

“Joe Biden does not speak for the President” — elbogz (@elbogz) May 31, 2022

Because he says the thing(s) they talked about in private but are not really to act on yet (ie 9mm handguns) — sufferingphilliesfan (@jhubluejays16) May 31, 2022

Or, you know, he’s making sh*t up as he goes along.

We’re thinking it’s the latter.

This isn’t a satirical article? — William the Bad (@wbs1492) May 31, 2022

Truth be told, we looked for this to be parody … but nope

Then again, this whole presidency has felt like some evil not-at-all funny parody so we suppose this fits.

It obviously wasn’t a “clear and succinct” statement if it needs to clarified. — SB65 (@RealSB65) May 31, 2022

“The most daunting set of challenges since FDR”. Ummm, what challenges? Except for Covid, the country was on cruise control. Biden un-did everything Trump had done, and now wonders why everything is in the toilet? Further proof that Joe is utterly incompetent. — RondaYooper1 〽️🏈🏀❤️ (@RonDaYooper1) May 31, 2022

Someone should read this article to Biden and explain what it means.✅ — BerMa77 (@Bersa77MA) May 31, 2022

Maybe break out the puppets and crayons.

***

