As Twitchy readers know, comedian Dean Obeidallah tried making his case against there being an actual constitutional right to own a gun in a piece he wrote for MSNBC. Yeah, it was really stupid, and we had a lot of fun mocking him for it.

Just like a bunch of other people on Twitter, like The Red-Headed Libertarian.

Heller affirmed a constitutional right. Roe created one out of thin air. https://t.co/UI046WMeM9 — THE Red-Headed libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) May 29, 2022

Welp, for whatever reason, three-time Democratic loser Pam Keith decided Dean’s argument was a good one (or she just wanted a chance to yell at TRHL), and she came out ‘swinging.’ Notice her use of curse words and caps, she was REAL mad.

Roe ‘breathed life’ into constitutional rights … really Pam? REALLY?

We don’t even know where to begin with the logistics of how wrong she is about the second, let alone her bizarre and quite frankly gross claim about Roe.

She continued.

right by holding that the first right of a free citizen is the right to personal AUTONOMY and privacy in one’s own person. It is THAT concept that gives us EVERY other right, like free movement, speech, religion and life choices. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) May 29, 2022

Oh, so she thinks Roe protects and defines AUTONOMY … but that autonomy doesn’t apply to the second.

Or something.

Yeah, this was really really dumb. She’s giving Dean a run for his money.

Heh.

Wrong. Full stop. — Jeff Richman ⛈ (@jcrichman) May 29, 2022

"Roe breathed life" Just astonishing that this website is free, easy and accesible. — Epistemic Trespasser (@colonial_bot) May 30, 2022

Right?

Maybe using “breathed life” isn’t the phrase you should use with this. But I see from the rest of your tweet that you are living in opposite world. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) May 31, 2022

Opposite world.

Wrong about everything all of the time world.

Crazy leftist world.

Something like that.

I came here to laugh at you — Minder of your business (@aproko871) May 30, 2022

We did too.

Yes, Pam, the men, women, and children who committed literal treason and risked everything to free themselves and others from governmental tyranny meant for the citizens who came after to be subjects of governmental tyranny. I can see why you lost repeatedly. https://t.co/GlgJ4O5zrK — Heather “Sugar Birches” B (@BoulwareH2) May 31, 2022

Repeatedly.

This here is why you lost 3 times https://t.co/GY0R2TKQ7F — Disinfo Spreading Extremist ❣️ (@_JennyXGen22) May 30, 2022

Not just once.

Not just twice.

Three times.

No wonder she’s so fussy.

***

