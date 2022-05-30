For some reason, David Axelrod felt like he had to tweet something about the Uvalde shooting. Maybe he’ll figure out that sometimes being quiet (or not tweeting in his case) is the best plan. Not only did David accidentally remind everyone WHY they need to be able to protect themselves (Second Amendment anyone?) but he pushed the indispensable role of the police.

Which we all know won’t play well with his ‘base’.

Anywho, here is his lovely tweet:

Miiiight want to rethink this one, David. Or not … we don’t really care.

Other people though, they cared at least enough to drag him.

Something like that.

Hey man, it’s easy when the mainstream media will cover for you no matter what you do or say.

Trending

Ding ding ding.

Ok, so not only did he point out the importance of self-defense, he also admitted we need the police, which is a big no-no on the Left.

Copaganda.

Haven’t heard that one before …

Scary, right?

Great tweet, David.

Really, aces.

***

Related:

‘Don’t f*cking THINK so, bro’: Blue-check sharing his big plan to ‘effectively take weapons’ out of people’s hands in thread BACKFIRES (pun intended)

‘Let me dumb it down for you’: Monica Lewinsky can’t figure out why SHE got a ticket for speeding but BIG SCARY ASSAULT RIFLES are legal and LOL

‘As usual, he looks STUPID’: Jim Acosta’s attempt to pull an AR-15 gotcha with NRA board member (and judge) goes HILARIOUSLY wrong (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: copsDavid AxelrodLeftpoliceRightSecond AmendmentTexasUvalde

Recommended Twitchy Video