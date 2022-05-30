For some reason, David Axelrod felt like he had to tweet something about the Uvalde shooting. Maybe he’ll figure out that sometimes being quiet (or not tweeting in his case) is the best plan. Not only did David accidentally remind everyone WHY they need to be able to protect themselves (Second Amendment anyone?) but he pushed the indispensable role of the police.

Which we all know won’t play well with his ‘base’.

Anywho, here is his lovely tweet:

The inexplicable, heart-wrenching delay in Uvalde underscores the indispensable role of police. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 29, 2022

Miiiight want to rethink this one, David. Or not … we don’t really care.

Other people though, they cared at least enough to drag him.

so you just threw a buncha darts at a board full of words and made a sentence with the ones they hit? — laura (@fancythis) May 30, 2022

Something like that.

Hey man, it’s easy when the mainstream media will cover for you no matter what you do or say.

No, it underscores the importance of the ability to defend yourself. pic.twitter.com/wfBlxw2Kdj — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) May 30, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Ok, so not only did he point out the importance of self-defense, he also admitted we need the police, which is a big no-no on the Left.

You definitely needed the police there to taser those agonized parents, yeah. Glad they were around. https://t.co/NKu0ThacC3 — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) May 30, 2022

This is like saying "I got COVID and died. Thank God I had the vaccine" https://t.co/vFVeOSQT7b — The Genesee Delta Variant (@GeneseeDelta) May 30, 2022

No. Just the opposite. But then again copaganda is just a racist dog whistle for democrats. https://t.co/nqLTaZDVkl — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) May 30, 2022

Copaganda.

Haven’t heard that one before …

This sums up a lot of Axelrod’s work in politics, which is to dream up things so nakedly polished and “savvy” that they pat their own backs straight into a ditch. https://t.co/gnsBK3xfme — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) May 30, 2022

I mean you wouldn't want to get murdered without someone outside delaying helping you. https://t.co/xTy5TZpKYc — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) May 30, 2022

this guy was obamas right hand man https://t.co/RIyuNZtb7O — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) May 30, 2022

Scary, right?

what 40 years in politics does to a MF'ers brain https://t.co/SbjTWaT8po — mike lump-in-proletariat (nft hater) 🏴🌹☭ 🇵🇸 (@pixelsand8) May 30, 2022

Great tweet, David.

Really, aces.

***

