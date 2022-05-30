We knew there would be pronouns in Jared Petty’s bio before we ever bothered to look. Hey, we had no idea who this fella Twitter verified was until we saw his crazy thread about disarming Americans. It’s not often fascists are so open with their fascism but hey, we’re here for it.

This is something else …

So to start: a mandatory nationwide buyback of all handguns, semi-automatic rifles, and high-capacity magazines, followed by felony penalties for possession & sale of these weapons. A firearms black market would certainly continue to exist, but would likely gradually be curbed. — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) May 29, 2022

So to start: Effing no to effing all of this.

‘We’re not coming for your weapons,’ say the liars who are clearly coming for our weapons.

Effectively: take weapons designed to kill people out of people's hands. Shootings would likely continue. They'd also be less lethal in some instances. And as gun culture eroded, I suspect that attitudes toward firearms violence would change and we'd see a longer-term shift. — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) May 29, 2022

Weapons designed to kill people.

Who thinks like that?

You know what, don’t answer that. Weapons are designed to defend lives, not take them. Good ol’ CDC didn’t want to talk about their own study that showed guns protect far more lives than they take so here we are, with millions of people who think like Jared.

Woof.

He continued about a ‘national committment’:

Just a national commitment to doing something anti-violent and constructive might be extraordinarily powerful in shifting our normative violence. — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) May 29, 2022

Normative violence.

There's no wild game on the continent that a lever or bolt-action rifle or a pump or double-barrelled shotgun is an insufficient tool for hunting. — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) May 29, 2022

It’s.

Not.

About.

Hunting.

"would likely gradually be curbed"

That's how it worked when government banned alcohol, drugs, illegal immigration, illegal media downloads… right? Government sucks at effectively banning things. https://t.co/TQ0woeAx3r — Rob Doar (@robdoar) May 30, 2022

Oh, an unconstitutional mandatory buyback of millions and millions and millions of guns that would inevitably lead to more people being shot in the face than have ever been shot in the face before, that's just to start? Sure. Okay. https://t.co/lC6XE1yGnX — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) May 30, 2022

Jared is the @NRA ‘s beat promoter. The gun industry loves him as well. This is the talk that surges gun and ammo sales. It happens every time. https://t.co/b2PLVBzaf4 pic.twitter.com/w2TQIiw7x5 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 30, 2022

Obama’s rhetoric sold SOOOOO many guns.

Interesting.

You mean the government will give people some of their own money back and take their personal property from them? Sounds like confiscation to me. https://t.co/pIyQOCai97 — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 30, 2022

Yeah, we don’t f*ing think so either.

***

