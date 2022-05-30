Monica Lewinsky got a $450 ticket for speeding and is perplexed that she got a ticket and yet ASSAULT RIFLES ARE LEGAL.

Clearly, Bill wasn’t interested in Monica for her mind.

Ok, that was mean but c’mon, really Monica? We get it, you’re a Democrat and likely super pro-gun control but really? This is almost as dumb as people who try and use the roads to prove socialism does indeed WORK in America.

We like how she spelled the f-word out in the first sentence but couldn’t bother to spell it out in the last.

Heh.

And as you can likely already imagine, this did not go well for her. Like, at all.

I’d say you aren’t this stupid, but ample evidence and all. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2022

Ahem.

So you're saying that, since you broke the law with it, your car should be illegal? — Benjamin Martin VII (@KVollero) May 29, 2022

Please, let’s not give them any ideas. We can see it now, COMMON SENSE CAR CONTROL.

Oy.

Hi: You don’t have a constitutionally protected right to drive a car. You do have a constitutionally protected right to own rifles. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/t51nHSqQJG — Mark Ashworth & the Wreckoning Bros Podcast (@marklarflash) May 29, 2022

Yeah, thanks.

Pretty good argument for abolishing speed cameras, frankly. — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) May 29, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Hey, fair point.

$450?! How fast were you going?🤣 — Your buddy Dave🎱 (@davesplash) May 29, 2022

Right? She must have been FLYING

Let me dumb it down for you. The car isn’t illegal, it’s speeding in it that’s illegal. The gun isn’t illegal, it’s the shooting of people that is illegal. — NICOLAS J. VARELA (@nickjv23) May 29, 2022

Whoa.

Mind blown.

It’s not the vehicle breaking the law, Monica. It’s the driver.

Just like it’s not the gun breaking the law, it’s the shooter.

Savvy?

***

