Joe Rogan could come out and tell everyone the grass is green and his haters would find a way to accuse him of trying to RUIN THE WORLD or some other dramatic horse pucky. So you can imagine the shrieking, chest-thumping, and mouth-frothing when Joe came out against banning guns.

From The Daily Caller:

Rogan said the following during a recent episode of his podcast with Lex Fridman, according to SportsKeeda.com:

‘It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It’s not gonna be a good situation.’

The podcast is on Spotify.

Joe voiced an opinion? LET THE SCREAMING BEGIN.

Huh?

Which military weapons?

What. Military. Style. Weapons?

Well, we just want common-sense abortion laws.

So there.

Once again it’s clear, Joe Rogan is over the target.

***

