Joe Rogan could come out and tell everyone the grass is green and his haters would find a way to accuse him of trying to RUIN THE WORLD or some other dramatic horse pucky. So you can imagine the shrieking, chest-thumping, and mouth-frothing when Joe came out against banning guns.

'Only Criminals': Joe Rogan Issues Stern Warning About Banning Guns. Every American Needs To Hear His Message https://t.co/rFSyh32tyN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2022

From The Daily Caller:

Rogan said the following during a recent episode of his podcast with Lex Fridman, according to SportsKeeda.com: ‘It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It’s not gonna be a good situation.’

The podcast is on Spotify.

Joe voiced an opinion? LET THE SCREAMING BEGIN.

No one wants ban guns just military weapons. — Skank Hunt (@SkankHu38968608) May 29, 2022

Huh?

Which military weapons?

I think the point is to ban military-style weapons and enact strict laws that ban access to those red-flagged, w/ criminal records, history of DV, & under 21 yrs. of age. Also the conversation has never been to ban ALL guns. Just the ones common to those used in mass shootings. — CaliBay (@Beach2Lake) May 29, 2022

What. Military. Style. Weapons?

How is wanting universal background checks, no private sales without third party licensed dealer doing background check, no body armor for private citizens, and no high capacity military style weaponry banning guns?!?!? — Robin (@Robin1226) May 29, 2022

No one is trying to ban guns. pic.twitter.com/XQPbA5pUDh — deb ☕ 💙💛💙🕊️ (@kittentudeU) May 29, 2022

No one is banning guns, we just want common sense gun laws. — Zoe Martin💙☮️☀️🌵 (@ZoeyZoeAz) May 29, 2022

Well, we just want common-sense abortion laws.

So there.

"Joe Rogan said you have to stop being mean to us!!!" – Republicans — YeAndy :))) (@AndwewF) May 29, 2022

Once again it’s clear, Joe Rogan is over the target.

***

