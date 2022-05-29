Anthea Butler (notice the blue check, we see you, Twitter) asked if children in the Uvalde shooting died because police are super racist and don’t care about brown kids.

Ok, so she used a bunch of words and then followed up by claiming people assume if a person is brown they’re an illegal immigrant, but it all really boils down to the same racist, horrible garbage.

What sort of small-minded, hateful harpy would accuse police of not doing more for children because of their skin color?

The sort of small-minded, hateful harpy who protected her tweets after she was dragged like the small-minded, hateful harpy she is.

Jonathan Turley took her apart in a short and not-so-sweet thread:

University of Pennsylvania professor Anthea Butler is at the center of another controversy after suggesting that the Uvalde police “didn’t give a damn” about the children because they were “predominantly brown kids.”https://t.co/vOzTUXYReK — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2022

Another controversy. Oh, that’s right, she has a history of saying really and truly horrible stuff. That’s right.

She also has a history of blocking editors like this one for calling her out, just sayin’.

…Critics have pointed out that Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodríguez is Latino as is Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo. Many of the officers at the scene were Latino and there were officers with children at the school and among the dead — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2022

BUT THEY WERE RACIST AND STUFF.

Look, clearly something went wrong with this police department but pretending this was because of race is just gross.

And that’s probably why she protected her account.

He continued:

…Professor Butler knows that she can write and advocate without fear of university actions to remove her. That is precisely what all faculty should enjoy as a matter of academic freedom and free speech. However, it is a privilege often exercised selectively today. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2022

However, it is a privilege often exercised selectively today.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

