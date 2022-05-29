Sorry, but all we see when we read these tweets is ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Not a single one of these blue-checks has bothered to look at what laws are already on the books, what happened with the Uvalde police department, or ask themselves WHY Democrats didn’t do something about guns when they had a super-majority in 2010.

SIXTEEN DEMOCRATS voted against their precious assault weapons ban in 2013, right after Sandy Hook. WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN, YOU GUYS?!

It happened in 2004 as well:

Democrats made Reid their leader.

Reid never held a vote to ban guns in the years they had a majority in the Senate.

Even if dolts like Dean Obeidallah claim owning a gun is not a constitutional right.

Or, you know, they actually do understand it’s a constitutional right and if they tried to ban them the law would just end up in front of SCOTUS and overturned anyway.

