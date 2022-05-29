Sorry, but all we see when we read these tweets is ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

So much emotion, so many FEELERS … so few brain cells.

Republicans created the conditions for this carnage. They filibustered the assault weapons ban renewal in 2004. Since then, AR-15 ownership exploded. As the Uvalde police showed, the idea that "good guys with guns" will protect our kids is a sham. This is the world the GOP made. https://t.co/b6X70Wt17j — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) May 27, 2022

The world the GOP made.

Huh.

That doesn’t sound right.

Not a single one of these blue-checks has bothered to look at what laws are already on the books, what happened with the Uvalde police department, or ask themselves WHY Democrats didn’t do something about guns when they had a super-majority in 2010.

Oh, it gets ‘better’.

Brit Hume retweets the BEST stuff.

The last time the Senate voted on the assault weapons ban—in 2013 after the Newtown massacre—16 Democratic senators voted against it. Democrats controlled the Senate 55-45. The assault weapons ban got 40 votes. https://t.co/9I1ml3Zot7https://t.co/KhjJXDQr9N pic.twitter.com/NuBoTREKL8 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) May 27, 2022

SIXTEEN DEMOCRATS voted against their precious assault weapons ban in 2013, right after Sandy Hook. WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN, YOU GUYS?!

Gosh, we’re not seeing a lot of coverage on that.

It happened in 2004 as well:

Harry Reid voted against the assault weapons ban in 2004. Senate Dems made him their leader in 2005. From 2009 to 2011—when there were 59-60 Democratic senators plus 5 GOP senators who voted for ban in ’04—Majority Leader Reid held 0 votes on gun controlhttps://t.co/pBCnSgjs1y pic.twitter.com/zViOqHK0v7 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) May 28, 2022

Will you look at that?

Reid voted against the ban.

Democrats made Reid their leader.

Reid never held a vote to ban guns in the years they had a majority in the Senate.

Huh.

I look eagerly forward to it failing again, seeing as it's unconstitutional anyway — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) May 28, 2022

Fair enough.

It sounds like there is strong bipartisan support for the #SecondAmendment, which was written for the express purpose of ensuring the citizenry would have assault weapons. — Tom Mullen (@ThomasMullen) May 27, 2022

Even if dolts like Dean Obeidallah claim owning a gun is not a constitutional right.

Heh.

It is simple: Elected officials, in DC are more interested in keeping their cushy jobs then protecting the American public. Like in most cases $ are more important then doing the right thing. — Bill (@bteat65) May 27, 2022

Or, you know, they actually do understand it’s a constitutional right and if they tried to ban them the law would just end up in front of SCOTUS and overturned anyway.

Just spitballin’.

***

