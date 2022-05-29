While Trump was president, we wrote a lot of stories about lefty rags and outlets having to correct their anti-Trump nonsense over and over again. It became sort of a joke around here, how it would be more newsworthy if they actually got one RIGHT about the president they hated so very much.

It was nice to see Raw Story tripping all over itself again, sort of like old times.

Take a gander.

#BREAKING

Trump fails to fill Wyoming arena at rally against Liz Cheney: report #TrumpRally

https://t.co/l6TsBQZEXd — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 28, 2022

From Raw Story:

Less than one week after Donald Trump’s grudgefest in Georgia was rejected by Republican voters, the former president traveled to Casper, Wyoming as he seeks to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for objecting to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The rally was attended by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Kat Cammack (R-FL), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did not attend, but sent a video message that was booed by Trump’s MAGA base. Bryan Schott, a reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune, posted a picture from the arena 30 minutes before the program was scheduled to begin.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trump wasn’t scheduled to speak for nearly three hours AFTER this tweet.

They didn’t even try. By the time Trump took the stage, the place was PACKED – and of course, they always ignore the overfill outside.

The correction is at the top of the story – in reality, they should have just retracted it but … yeah.

Woof.

Oh BS it was a packed crowd. Raw Story is fake news — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) May 29, 2022

That arena looks pretty full to me. They should call themselves the RawSewageStory!! — JIm D (@zeus25425) May 29, 2022

May want to just delete your tweet. pic.twitter.com/z9WmB6hX24 — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) May 29, 2022

And the story.

Oh, and the funniest part of all?

The Lincoln Project retweeted this.

WOW.

Told you guys, dummies being dummies, feels like old times.

***

