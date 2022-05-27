Whoa, you mean a company that makes rifles donates to politicians not Hellbent on putting them out of business? NO WAY.

From WaPo:

The owners of Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the rifle apparently used in the massacre of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., are deep-pocketed Republican donors, giving to candidates and committees at the federal and state level aligned against limits on access to assault rifles and other semiautomatic weapons.

The owners of the Georgia-based company have donated more than $70,000 directly to GOP candidates for federal office this election cycle, according to a review of filings with the Federal Election Commission. Daniel Defense itself gave $100,000 last year to a PAC backing incumbent Republican senators.

Wait, you mean to tell us people donate money to politicians who don’t want to destroy their livelihoods?! GTFO!

Also, let us know when WaPo writes about how much money Planned Parenthood gives to Democrats every damn year.

Trending

Because WaPo needs to make this politically damaging to Republicans.

Duh.

Fair point. Wanna bet the manufacturer donates to Democrats?

WHERE’S THAT STORY, MATEA?

Totally weird, right?

And WaPo has some of the worst.

Yup.

***

Related:

Bro, WAT?! Harvard’s PRIDE David Hogg DRAGGED for begging gun owners of all people to tweet on his lame hashtag to stop gun violence

Blue-check journo SCHOOLED for claiming he ‘bought’ the same gun online the Uvalde shooter used and it was ‘like buying groceries’

Oh honey, NO! Amy Klobuchar claims an 18-year-old can’t buy alcohol so they shouldn’t be able to buy an AK-47 and HELLO BACKFIRE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiaMatea GoldrepublicansrifleTexasUvaldewapo

Recommended Twitchy Video