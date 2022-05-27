Whoa, you mean a company that makes rifles donates to politicians not Hellbent on putting them out of business? NO WAY.

Maker of rifle in Texas massacre is deep-pocketed GOP donor by @isaacstanbecker https://t.co/84uVugNUPt — Matea Gold (@mateagold) May 27, 2022

From WaPo:

The owners of Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the rifle apparently used in the massacre of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., are deep-pocketed Republican donors, giving to candidates and committees at the federal and state level aligned against limits on access to assault rifles and other semiautomatic weapons. The owners of the Georgia-based company have donated more than $70,000 directly to GOP candidates for federal office this election cycle, according to a review of filings with the Federal Election Commission. Daniel Defense itself gave $100,000 last year to a PAC backing incumbent Republican senators.

Wait, you mean to tell us people donate money to politicians who don’t want to destroy their livelihoods?! GTFO!

Also, let us know when WaPo writes about how much money Planned Parenthood gives to Democrats every damn year.

What about the shooter? Why is this news? Get your priorities in order. — Bill Sweet Merciful Crap McBride (@gilescorey) May 27, 2022

Because WaPo needs to make this politically damaging to Republicans.

Duh.

What about the maker of the automobile in the Waukesha massacre? Seriously? — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) May 27, 2022

Fair point. Wanna bet the manufacturer donates to Democrats?

WHERE’S THAT STORY, MATEA?

And? This is stupid. Everyone should want to know how the shooter was able to afford 2 of these and all the ammo he had. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 27, 2022

And why wouldn't they be? Dems are trying to run them out of business. GTFO — Ken Tenma (@kenetenma) May 27, 2022

You mean a company that builds completely legal products backs the party that opposes unconstitutional attacks on their business? Shocking. — Jack's Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) May 27, 2022

So, the manufacturer donates to the politicians that *DON'T* want to put them out of business? Weird. — Chris (@ChrisSeay104) May 27, 2022

Totally weird, right?

Reporters are the scourge of the Earth. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) May 27, 2022

And WaPo has some of the worst.

Yup.

