'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively...
'Swarmed by an Angry Mob': Custodian at Columbia University Speaks Out to The...
Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
'60 Minutes' Discovers New Concepts in Education - High Expectations and Discipline
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets...
Here's a Collection of All the IDs That Foreign Nationals Have Ditched Before...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah...
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met...
Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to...
Judge Threatens to Jail Donald Trump for Violating Gag Order
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP...

Little Davy Wants a Choo-Choo: Life Failure David Hogg Joins the High-Speed Rail Debate

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Every time we think that the 'Pride of Harvard' David Hogg can't be more of an insufferable dweeb, he just gets insufferabler and dweebier. (Yes, we just made those two words up. Bear with us. We think you'll agree both are needed here.)

Advertisement

Not satisfied with being a failure as a pillow businessman, a gun grabber, and a Constitutional and American history scholar, Hogg decided last night that he now wants to be the next Secretary of Transportation. While we're sure that there could never be a WORSE SecTrans than Pete Buttigieg, we're equally sure that Hogg would be no better. 

Yes, to add to his list of gigantic L's, Hogg has now joined the ranks of high-speed rail (HSR) advocates in America. And, in typical Hogg fashion, he announced his new mission in the most cringe way possible.

'Men want one thing?' Oh, gag unto us with a spoon. 

We're not going to go into all of the many, MANY reasons why HSR is impractical and impossible in America. We've written about this many times, usually when Congressman Seth Moulton opens his mouth about it. All we have to do is look at California and its decades-long HSR boondoggle. At last check, the system in California is into the hundreds of billions in cost overruns with virtually zero functioning rail segments in the state.

Even Amtrak, Joe Biden's favorite choo-choo, loses more than a billion dollars a year ... and that's with full government support and subsidization. 

Recommended

Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's. Never. Going. To. Happen. 

But Hogg never turned away from a failed argument for social credit. Thankfully, Twitter was on hand last night to let him know what he can do with his new cause ... not to mention his concept of what a man is. 

His hero in life is Biden, so no. He really doesn't. 

Yeah, we're not holding our breath waiting for that. 

Hogg has found all 50 of them. 

He truly is the living embodiment of Obamacare's 'Pajama Boy.' 

Hogg has devolved into an unintentional parody account. It's the only explanation we can come up with. 

Advertisement

He won't answer that question. Because he can't. 

Hogg keeps picking new lanes because he fails at every other lane he has tried in his life. Literally, his only accomplishment is his Harvard degree, and we've all seen what one of those is worth these days. They could practically start selling them at Target -- right next to the Cottonelle and the Charmin. 

Don't worry. We know what you meant. And we understand just throwing up your hands at Hogg's continuous cringe. 

It's going to be 75 percent gone by the time Hogg hits 30. This is not his fault, of course, but still funny since he insists on being such a miserable, unfunny scold to everyone else in the country.

Advertisement

Lots of women want those things too. At least the ones we know do, who are functioning members of society and haven't dyed their hair 50 shades of blue. But we doubt Hogg knows any real women either, only 'intersectional gender studies' majors. 

Hogg is also too oblivious to realize that he opened himself up to another line of mockery with his tweet. 

LOL. Oh, boy. Yep, there were lots of these types of responses too. 

You get the idea. We'll avoid any additional replies along those lines because many were quite ... ahem ... descriptive. 

Advertisement

We throw up in our mouths a little more each time Hogg tweets. 

Save some for the rest of us, Davy. 

'Worst people in the world.' 

Yep, we can safely say that David Hogg is on that list. 

But we will apologize for making up the words 'insufferabler' and 'dweebier' to describe him at the beginning of this article. 

The words we should have made up are 'insufferablest' and 'dweebiest.'

Tags: SCAM TRAIN TRAIN WRECK DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
'Swarmed by an Angry Mob': Custodian at Columbia University Speaks Out to The Free Press
Grateful Calvin
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
Brett T.
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
'60 Minutes' Discovers New Concepts in Education - High Expectations and Discipline
Gordon K
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets on Womens Jeans?
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala FuzzyChimp
Advertisement