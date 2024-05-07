Little Davy Wants a Choo-Choo: Life Failure David Hogg Joins the High-Speed Rail Debate

Every time we think that the 'Pride of Harvard' David Hogg can't be more of an insufferable dweeb, he just gets insufferabler and dweebier. (Yes, we just made those two words up. Bear with us. We think you'll agree both are needed here.)

Not satisfied with being a failure as a pillow businessman, a gun grabber, and a Constitutional and American history scholar, Hogg decided last night that he now wants to be the next Secretary of Transportation. While we're sure that there could never be a WORSE SecTrans than Pete Buttigieg, we're equally sure that Hogg would be no better.

Yes, to add to his list of gigantic L's, Hogg has now joined the ranks of high-speed rail (HSR) advocates in America. And, in typical Hogg fashion, he announced his new mission in the most cringe way possible.

Men want one thing and it’s literally regional high speed rail with affordable, frequent and reliable local public transit connections and mixed use development around transit hubs🙂‍↔️ — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 7, 2024

'Men want one thing?' Oh, gag unto us with a spoon.

We're not going to go into all of the many, MANY reasons why HSR is impractical and impossible in America. We've written about this many times, usually when Congressman Seth Moulton opens his mouth about it. All we have to do is look at California and its decades-long HSR boondoggle. At last check, the system in California is into the hundreds of billions in cost overruns with virtually zero functioning rail segments in the state.

Even Amtrak, Joe Biden's favorite choo-choo, loses more than a billion dollars a year ... and that's with full government support and subsidization.

It's. Never. Going. To. Happen.

But Hogg never turned away from a failed argument for social credit. Thankfully, Twitter was on hand last night to let him know what he can do with his new cause ... not to mention his concept of what a man is.

Do you know what a man is? — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) May 7, 2024

His hero in life is Biden, so no. He really doesn't.

When you become a man, and that's a really high bar for you, *then* you can speak of what men "want". Until then, sit down kid. — Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) May 7, 2024

Yeah, we're not holding our breath waiting for that.

Married to a man and I can say with upmost authority, no. Men want one thing and it ain’t no high speed rail 😂 there must be 50 ways to say you’re a virgin still 😂this is numero uno. https://t.co/6bMP6xFWf2 — nicolle “suburban roach woman” young (@nicolle99953150) May 7, 2024

Hogg has found all 50 of them.

He truly is the living embodiment of Obamacare's 'Pajama Boy.'

Men don't want that. You want that. There is a huge difference between men, and you. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 7, 2024

This feels like satire. I’m a man. I drive my truck where I need to go. 😂 — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) May 7, 2024

Hogg has devolved into an unintentional parody account. It's the only explanation we can come up with.

How's that high speed rail coming along in CA? — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) May 7, 2024

He won't answer that question. Because he can't.

Stay in your lane, spanky. https://t.co/tbHnhHBGbm — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 7, 2024

Hogg keeps picking new lanes because he fails at every other lane he has tried in his life. Literally, his only accomplishment is his Harvard degree, and we've all seen what one of those is worth these days. They could practically start selling them at Target -- right next to the Cottonelle and the Charmin.

Trust me, that’s NOT the “one thing” men want…you’d know that if you were a real…



Oh nevermind — Sammy Jo - Cooks 4U👩‍🍳 (@sammyjoms66) May 7, 2024

Don't worry. We know what you meant. And we understand just throwing up your hands at Hogg's continuous cringe.

My, the day David Hogg actually meets a man he is

going to be in for a surprise. https://t.co/mMQ0ik4h1y — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) May 7, 2024

Your receding hairline is pulling out your last remaining brain cell. https://t.co/Nca59uiHVO — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) May 7, 2024

It's going to be 75 percent gone by the time Hogg hits 30. This is not his fault, of course, but still funny since he insists on being such a miserable, unfunny scold to everyone else in the country.

No. Men want limited government, freedom, and adherence to the Bill of Rights https://t.co/g7ssPDElRM — Valentina Madison (@Sportz_DC) May 7, 2024

Lots of women want those things too. At least the ones we know do, who are functioning members of society and haven't dyed their hair 50 shades of blue. But we doubt Hogg knows any real women either, only 'intersectional gender studies' majors.

Hogg is also too oblivious to realize that he opened himself up to another line of mockery with his tweet.

Hogg loves trains.



Jokes really do write themselves. — Dr. Salty (@Elgatoblanco63) May 7, 2024

Real men love a good high-speed railing. https://t.co/5j8VWnP3Wk — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 7, 2024

LOL. Oh, boy. Yep, there were lots of these types of responses too.

It’s so cute when little boys pretend they know what men want. Men want low gas prices to fuel their V8 engines while they take their hot woman to the best Steakhouse in the area. The only “men” that want trains are you and Buttigieg. https://t.co/PMbzS8yWkO — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) May 7, 2024

They say you like getting railed at high speeds. https://t.co/Kxt3C8J6rM pic.twitter.com/6MkLbm9mHL — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) May 7, 2024

You get the idea. We'll avoid any additional replies along those lines because many were quite ... ahem ... descriptive.

Words can’t describe the level of cringe I get when you pop up on my feed! — Ryan Chappel (@RyanChappel15) May 7, 2024

We throw up in our mouths a little more each time Hogg tweets.

Man, this guy is going to get all the women with pick up lines like this.

Baby, I just want affordable high-speed rail. https://t.co/3luL3mfOOn — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) May 7, 2024

Save some for the rest of us, Davy.

The only thing more insufferable than a gun control extremist is an urban planner.

Hands down worst people in the world. https://t.co/fefDt6zTlG — Dr. Flannel 🟣 (@PhdFlannel) May 7, 2024

'Worst people in the world.'

Yep, we can safely say that David Hogg is on that list.

But we will apologize for making up the words 'insufferabler' and 'dweebier' to describe him at the beginning of this article.

The words we should have made up are 'insufferablest' and 'dweebiest.'