The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies always, invariably, end up hurting the 'marginalized' communities the Left claims to support.

Cashless bail and slap-on-the-wrist sentences put criminals back into minority neighborhoods where they go on to rob and murder other minorities.

And now NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to harm women who live in the Big Apple, by prohibiting cops from responding to domestic violence calls:

Zohran Mamdani said NYPD shouldn’t respond to domestic violence calls in resurfaced podcast interview https://t.co/QRyfqkGjYA pic.twitter.com/3adJZDjNsI — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani suggested in a resurfaced podcast appearance that the NYPD shouldn’t be responsible for responding to domestic violence calls. The 33-year-old democratic socialist said that the NYPD shouldn’t respond to domestic violence calls due to fears of 'escalation' by New York’s Finest in a 2020 interview on the Immigrantly podcast, as first reported by the Washington Free Beacon. 'If somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence – there are so many different, different situations that would far better be handled by people trained to deal with those specific situations as opposed to an individual with a gun who has received quite a limited amount of training in general, but also in regards to these specific situations,' the Queens pol said.

Right, because domestic abusers are known to follow court orders and listen to social workers.

Not.

While anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, women ages 18 to 34 experience the highest rates of domestic abuse.

Why does someone from the so-called 'party of women' want to harm women?

Remember, Mamdani stated in a social media post that “violence is an artificial construction” when discussing the definition of violent crime and how it is applied in court cases. — SCOOCH דוד (@david_sivella) July 12, 2025

It's not an 'artificial construct' to the woman who is getting her face bashed in.

Apparently "socialist feminism" is letting women get the s**t beat out of them by abusive men. pic.twitter.com/tbc5IqrYxK — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) July 12, 2025

Apparently.

Well he is part of a religious belief that it’s okay to beat your wife. — Done pro (@doneproex) July 12, 2025

It's hard not to connect those dots here.

Sure. Especially since domestic violence calls are extremely dangerous for law enforcement officers. He will change his mind after a couple of social workers get killed while handling those calls for service. — TexasPatriot (@Richard22980) July 12, 2025

It's adorable you think he'd even send social workers to those calls.

He'd let women languish and die, and then the Left would blame 'toxic masculinity' and demand millions to teach men not to hit women.

See this is the stuff he should get hard scrutiny and criticism for — not “muh jihadist.” https://t.co/DnoUxuUFKl — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 12, 2025

Correct.

Why didn’t this stuff come out during the primary? But then again, it’s New York 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cXS26hLa7M — Warren Howeler (@downersgrove77) July 12, 2025

Cuomo's team failed him.

Then again, Cuomo speaking out about domestic abuse would've been a tad hypocritical.

Well. Domestics *are* the most dangerous calls to respond to. So. Sure. Send in the counselors and therapists. By all means. 🫴🏽 https://t.co/kvXMlkpHh4 — Caffeine American (@3archidia) July 12, 2025

Make it make sense.

And yet 90 percent of affluent white ladies in Manhattan will enthusiastically vote for the commie jihadist. https://t.co/u2k5GttKGM — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 12, 2025

Right. Because they aren't victims of domestic abuse. So they don't care.

They can put the lives of poor and minority women at risk for the sake of virtue signaling.

We'll leave you with this:

I'll be direct: There will many more dead women if Zohran Mamdani's policy of a "community based" approach to domestic violence is implemented. I promise you that. He is no ally of women and girls, nor is he naive. He's a monster, more concerned with politics than human lives. https://t.co/asmq8vNRdq — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) July 12, 2025

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.