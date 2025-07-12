Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is a Democrat, so she doesn't recognize any kind of border. So, of course she was shocked to see that illegal alien detainees at Alligator Alcatraz are "living in cages" — cages in which the air conditioning is set too low. She does know that President Barack Obama built the cages that made Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cry once Donald Trump was elected. Suddenly, keeping illegal immigrants in cages was a bad thing.

First, the residents of Alligator Alley are illegal aliens. They're not in cages, but there is fencing around the cots. There's also a fence around the perimeter. The idea is to keep these detainees detained. They're not supposed to be running around free while in the country illegally.

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, after tour of Alligator Alcatraz:



"They are using cages. These detainees are living in cages!" pic.twitter.com/xTkgtchme9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Don't worry … they won't be there long. They're being processed and sent home as quickly as possible.

Well, that’s how prisons work. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 12, 2025

Democrat discovers how incarceration works. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

They’re not “living in cages,” they’re temporarily locked up until they are deported.



Fixed it for you, deb. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 12, 2025

DWS wants them to have fancy hotel rooms. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 12, 2025

She has a point. Why can't we just send them straight home? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) July 12, 2025

I mean, we could just drop them in the Everglades without housing. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 12, 2025

It's like a prison. 😱 — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) July 12, 2025

"The pictures you've seen don't do it justice" .. don't believe your own eyes!! They're sleeping on beds, with pillows, in the air conditioning, being served hot meals... seems pretty generous to me, seeing as how they're CRIMINALS. — ✝️ Shawna Nonna 🇺🇸 (@ShawnaNonna777) July 12, 2025

Temporarily.

Has she ever seen the inside of a prison ? Does she think they have suites ? — Sande Freundlieb (@SoterMt) July 12, 2025

Looked like fencing to me. Ever been to jail? They have steel bar cages. 🤦‍♂️ — CryptoApostle (@CryptoApostle) July 12, 2025

Another account tells quite a different story than Debbie’s: https://t.co/6cHMqVVtqr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

This is Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

Just finished my walkthrough of Alligator Alcatraz. Here’s what I saw:



The rhetoric coming from Democrats does not match the reality.



The place is well run, safe, secure, clean and air conditioned.



We reviewed the intake area, medical tent, mess hall, recreation areas and… — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) July 12, 2025

The post continues:

… sleeping quarters. I actually laid down in one of the beds and it was really comfortable. So, any complaints about squalor conditions is nothing more than bullsh*t and political theater.

Political theater indeed. It's an ICE detention facility. People who shouldn't be in the country are detained there.

Plus, the cages keep the alligators out.

***

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

