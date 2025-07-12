Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration...
VIP
Bernie for Borders? Sanders Says He Wants to Keep Illegal Aliens Out but...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of...
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to...
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in...
Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity...
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the...
'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO...

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is a Democrat, so she doesn't recognize any kind of border. So, of course she was shocked to see that illegal alien detainees at Alligator Alcatraz are "living in cages" — cages in which the air conditioning is set too low. She does know that President Barack Obama built the cages that made Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cry once Donald Trump was elected. Suddenly, keeping illegal immigrants in cages was a bad thing.

Advertisement

First, the residents of Alligator Alley are illegal aliens. They're not in cages, but there is fencing around the cots. There's also a fence around the perimeter. The idea is to keep these detainees detained. They're not supposed to be running around free while in the country illegally.

Don't worry … they won't be there long. They're being processed and sent home as quickly as possible.

Recommended

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
Brett T.
Advertisement

Temporarily.

This is Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… sleeping quarters. 

I actually laid down in one of the beds and it was really comfortable. 

So, any complaints about squalor conditions is nothing more than bullsh*t and political theater.

Political theater indeed. It's an ICE detention facility. People who shouldn't be in the country are detained there.

Plus, the cages keep the alligators out.

***

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
Brett T.
He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of Alligator Alcatraz
Amy Curtis
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
Brett T.
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls
Amy Curtis
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla Brett T.
Advertisement