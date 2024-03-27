That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called...
David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence Prevention'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on March 27, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

As we all likely know the first step to solving all societal ills is to establish a government office to address it. Time and time again we've seen this happen, from the Centers for Disease Control completely eliminating all diseases from the population to the Department of Housing and Urban Development finally ensuring that everyone in America has a house and that our urban centers are all in tip-top shape. The fantastic track record governments have in fixing the problems that plague the American populace is why the phrase 'I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help' are often considered to be the most comforting nine words in the English language.

This stellar track record of success on the part of the federal government to use various offices and bureaus to save the American people from themselves is once again being put to the test in the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and we can all be sure that in no time at all gun violence will be a thing of the past thanks to their hard work. Today David Hogg took time out of his busy schedule of speaking at Harvard and whatever else it is he does to occupy himself to celebrate the important work doubtless being done by the office.

For those of you who have any doubts that the office is going to ultimately have any effect in cutting down on gun violence in America you should be aware that the office is overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, and really if she doesn't have a great track record of success in executing duties assigned to her then who does, right?

The responses of support came flooding in, although if we didn't know any better we'd think maybe the 'support' was a bit less than sincere.

Yes, David's job is done and he can finally ride off into the sunset knowing that through his efforts gun violence has been solved forever! Isn't it great?

That's probably gonna be a tricky one, because as far as we've been able to tell David Hogg's sole idea for fixing any gun related problem is to restrict gun ownership. The entire office, in fact, is filled with people whose entire idea on how to 'fix' the issue of gun violence is to limit the rights of the people to own guns, as detailed by the National Association for Gun Rights:

So yeah... not to mention that there's obviously an issue with having such a specific office at all. What differentiates 'gun violence' from any other kind of violence exactly?

Pretty much.

We will finally have peace in our times!

Clearly this office is another progressive job creation program established to provide jobs for lefty instigators and get them firmly wedge into the government bureaucracy in the hope that a future administration won't be able to dislodge them. Let's hope that, should Donald Trump take back the White House next year, one of the first orders of business will be to kick all of these people out onto the street. 

The prospect of that alone might be reason enough to vote for the man.

***

