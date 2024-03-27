David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence Prevention'

As we all likely know the first step to solving all societal ills is to establish a government office to address it. Time and time again we've seen this happen, from the Centers for Disease Control completely eliminating all diseases from the population to the Department of Housing and Urban Development finally ensuring that everyone in America has a house and that our urban centers are all in tip-top shape. The fantastic track record governments have in fixing the problems that plague the American populace is why the phrase 'I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help' are often considered to be the most comforting nine words in the English language.

This stellar track record of success on the part of the federal government to use various offices and bureaus to save the American people from themselves is once again being put to the test in the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and we can all be sure that in no time at all gun violence will be a thing of the past thanks to their hard work. Today David Hogg took time out of his busy schedule of speaking at Harvard and whatever else it is he does to occupy himself to celebrate the important work doubtless being done by the office.

We did it Joe. pic.twitter.com/yKztiqG8cC — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 27, 2024

For those of you who have any doubts that the office is going to ultimately have any effect in cutting down on gun violence in America you should be aware that the office is overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, and really if she doesn't have a great track record of success in executing duties assigned to her then who does, right?

The responses of support came flooding in, although if we didn't know any better we'd think maybe the 'support' was a bit less than sincere.

Finally, inner cities will be gun free! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 27, 2024

Congrats, gun violence is over, you did it! — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) March 27, 2024

That will definitely stop criminals now 🤣 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) March 27, 2024

Your work is done! Time to retire! Bye! — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) March 27, 2024

Yes, David's job is done and he can finally ride off into the sunset knowing that through his efforts gun violence has been solved forever! Isn't it great?

Fixed it for you buddy 🫂 pic.twitter.com/Fzvmh6WzQ8 — Design 2 Live (@design2live) March 27, 2024

All of the appointments and office creations in the world won't stop bad people from doing bad things.



It will only disparage and steal from citizens already inclined to follow the law.



You did it, kid. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) March 27, 2024

Serious question Mr. Hogg:



What are some things that can prevent gun violence without restricting gun ownership? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 27, 2024

That's probably gonna be a tricky one, because as far as we've been able to tell David Hogg's sole idea for fixing any gun related problem is to restrict gun ownership. The entire office, in fact, is filled with people whose entire idea on how to 'fix' the issue of gun violence is to limit the rights of the people to own guns, as detailed by the National Association for Gun Rights:

First let's look at their stated goals. pic.twitter.com/oiTVleVsIa — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) March 27, 2024

Here she is laying out mandatory “buyback” programs and bankrupt manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/olDzqiOBVd — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) March 27, 2024

Here he is admitting what all of us already knew; that the ATF regularly conspires with the anti-gun lobby to pass "rules." In this clip he is defending the ATF's stupid reversal on braces. https://t.co/CufVuCtMWf — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) March 27, 2024

Greg Jackson takes a “public health approach” to gun violence, a la Gov Grisham style. Take a look at this white paper. pic.twitter.com/SdrJ1cQuRd — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) March 27, 2024

So yeah... not to mention that there's obviously an issue with having such a specific office at all. What differentiates 'gun violence' from any other kind of violence exactly?

There is no such thing as “gun violence” just like there’s no such thing as “baseball bat violence” or “knife violence.” There is ONLY violence. Anyone using the term “gun violence” is a leftist activist, hellbent on abolishing the Second Amendment. https://t.co/DgRZzzWuW7 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 27, 2024

Pretty much.

Office of 2nd Amendment Violations https://t.co/tCuqXkyeVY — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 27, 2024

Criminals everywhere are turning themselves in, now that there's a new federal office of bureaucrats on the job. https://t.co/YMMpFVgGzG — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 27, 2024

Yes. Now that there’s an office the bad guys will finally stop and adhere to the law. 😐 https://t.co/1cR3axu4zY — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 27, 2024

We will finally have peace in our times!

Clearly this office is another progressive job creation program established to provide jobs for lefty instigators and get them firmly wedge into the government bureaucracy in the hope that a future administration won't be able to dislodge them. Let's hope that, should Donald Trump take back the White House next year, one of the first orders of business will be to kick all of these people out onto the street.

The prospect of that alone might be reason enough to vote for the man.

