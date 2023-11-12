Noted Constitutional Scholar David Hogg Studied American History for FOUR WHOLE YEARS, Folks

Oh, David Hogg. He really is the gift that keeps on giving, isn't he? If he is not trying to exploit the death of Americans for his own gun-grabbing agenda (and personal profit), he is usually on Twitter telling people how smart he is because, you know, he went to Harvard and stuff.

Today, Hogg tried to make another false equivalency by equating the right to bear arms to the voting age ... or something.

If you believe that stronger gun laws violate the Constitution, but think that raising the voting age does not, then you should actually read the Constitution. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 12, 2023

It's certainly not the first time (nor, sadly, the last) that Hogg has tried to 'educate' people about the Constitution. Earlier this month, he hilariously stepped on many rakes trying to dunk on Rep. Lauren Boebert about 'reading the Constitution'.

As always happens whenever he tweets ridiculous things, his replies were full of people who told him how historically ignorant he is. Like this Twitter/X user:

Maybe you should lean about American History before teaching it to others. — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) November 12, 2023

But then the fun really started when Hogg chose to quote-tweet this user with the ultimate cringe:

I studied American history for the past four years of college. Maybe you should do your homework. https://t.co/SVwzW3Jfx7 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 12, 2023

Oh, boy. Perhaps the best place to start here is to point out that Hogg's degree is in Political Science, not History, so no, he probably didn't study American History for all four of his years at Harvard. If he had, he might have known that the voting age in America was not reduced to 18 until 1971 with the 26th Amendment. But Hogg's sense of history usually only ever goes back as far as his last tweet.

Needless to say, Twitter responded in hilarious fashion.

They apparently covered the Federalist Papers when you were busy starting a pillow company. — Jack Seiler (@OzymandiasNow) November 12, 2023

He couldn't have missed much school, since his pillow company didn't even last as long as CNN+.

You clearly skipped the classes where you learn about logical fallacies. The Second Amendment has absolutely nothing to do with the Fifteenth and Twenty-sixth Amendments. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 12, 2023

So you are saying that you are smart? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5f0rl7hW0g — RED ❤️ (@OlivelovesRED) November 12, 2023

We've seen a lot of this on Twitter/X recently with people shouting about how they are 'full professors', or how they almost majored in Math. LOL. I guess they didn't get the memo that credentialism is dead, and fake credentialism even more so.

Ooooh 4 years of college, folks!



That must make Hogg a constitutional scholar. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) November 12, 2023

There is nothing more Gen Z than thinking 4 years of university makes you a foremost expert on anything. https://t.co/dspCA2bArx — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 12, 2023

We're weeping for the future.

He "studied American history" at Harvard (supposedly) and still actively advocates for tighter controls on being able to defend yourself from a tyrannical government.



Sounds like a Harvard education really doesn't mean anything these days. It's a shame. https://t.co/JLLFedvny5 — The Minarchist Revolution (@theminrev) November 12, 2023

Harvard doesn't count as quality education anymore... https://t.co/styaNLuIzf — Rob/1865 (@Rob1865_) November 12, 2023

It's just a very, very high-priced indoctrination center.

🚨🚨🚨🚨



EXPERT COLLEGE GRAD APPROACHING



KNOWS EVERYTHING



STUDIED BOOKS FOR 4 YEARS! https://t.co/x53ga08QnC — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) November 12, 2023

We're not even sure it was an entire book, to be honest. Or, if it was, it was almost certainly a 'history' book written by Howard Zinn.

Correction: You studied revisionalist history taught to you by Marxists you professional victim. https://t.co/xbaXNFDBgM — 🏴Scarface222🏴🌵 (@Scarface2221) November 12, 2023

Exactly.

HA. We think that's a good note to close on.



At least until the next time Hogg decides to embarrass himself on Twitter/X. So, you know, probably tomorrow.





***

