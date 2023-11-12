Noted Constitutional Scholar David Hogg Studied American History for FOUR WHOLE YEARS, Folks

How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood won't say gay.'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on November 12, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh, David Hogg. He really is the gift that keeps on giving, isn't he? If he is not trying to exploit the death of Americans for his own gun-grabbing agenda (and personal profit), he is usually on Twitter telling people how smart he is because, you know, he went to Harvard and stuff. 

Today, Hogg tried to make another false equivalency by equating the right to bear arms to the voting age ... or something. 

It's certainly not the first time (nor, sadly, the last) that Hogg has tried to 'educate' people about the Constitution. Earlier this month, he hilariously stepped on many rakes trying to dunk on Rep. Lauren Boebert about 'reading the Constitution'

As always happens whenever he tweets ridiculous things, his replies were full of people who told him how historically ignorant he is. Like this Twitter/X user: 

But then the fun really started when Hogg chose to quote-tweet this user with the ultimate cringe:  

Oh, boy. Perhaps the best place to start here is to point out that Hogg's degree is in Political Science, not History, so no, he probably didn't study American History for all four of his years at Harvard. If he had, he might have known that the voting age in America was not reduced to 18 until 1971 with the 26th Amendment. But Hogg's sense of history usually only ever goes back as far as his last tweet. 

Needless to say, Twitter responded in hilarious fashion.

He couldn't have missed much school, since his pillow company didn't even last as long as CNN+. 

We've seen a lot of this on Twitter/X recently with people shouting about how they are 'full professors', or how they almost majored in Math. LOL. I guess they didn't get the memo that credentialism is dead, and fake credentialism even more so. 

We're weeping for the future. 

It's just a very, very high-priced indoctrination center. 

We're not even sure it was an entire book, to be honest. Or, if it was, it was almost certainly a 'history' book written by Howard Zinn.

Exactly.  

HA. We think that's a good note to close on. 

At least until the next time Hogg decides to embarrass himself on Twitter/X. So, you know, probably tomorrow. 


***

