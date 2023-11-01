Gretchen Carlson Takes a Second Shot at AR-15 Take and Her ALMOST Is NOT Good Enough

Twitchy told you about Gretchen Carlson's bad take on AR-15s last night and it was a fun read. Gretchen was not happy with the reactions and the people who pointed out the flaws in her argument. She has taken another swing at it. Her ALMOST was not good enough but it hit a home run in the laugh department!

She stole that jacket form Nancy Grace's wardrobe. — NC Scout (@Brushbeater) November 1, 2023

She also sucks at math. — Kyle Did Nothing Wrong (@SentByKyle) November 1, 2023

Actually I was Almost a math major at Stanford — and you? — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) November 1, 2023

The post with the video was funny enough, but when she decided to reply to the bad at math post, everything went downhill for Carlson, but it was a home run for us.

Perfect Gif. PERFECT!

Almost only counts in horseshoes, AM radios and hand grenades… — Calvin 🦃𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱 (@DarthCalvin) November 1, 2023

Almost. 😂😂😂😂



Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades (I suppose, something else you don't think us common folk should have!) 😑 — 🚑𝓐𝓶𝓫𝓾𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓮.𝓓𝓻𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻🚑 (@medic_sarcastic) November 1, 2023

That is a fact. We all learned that in middle school. Maybe Carlson ALMOST failed that grade.

Almost doesn’t count…pun intended. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 1, 2023

*SNORT* We hope she got the pun because THAT is great.

Was not knowing that 1/5 is smaller than 21% what held you back? — Jeff Richman 🎃👻 (@jcrichman) November 1, 2023

Clearly failing logic (algebra) was what stopped you from a Maths degree. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) November 1, 2023

Something prevented it, those things along with her thinking 'ALMOST' being something is the same as ACTUALLY being that thing are all probable causes.

NOW FOR THE FUN PART! All of the things people in the replies ALMOST were. It had us cackling like Fran Drescher every time she saw Mr. Sheffield. (That is a way-back reference. Google it,)

I was almost Superman. — Joel (@joelgaines) November 1, 2023

I was almost a Navy Seal, just had to join the military and do a lot of stuff. — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) November 1, 2023

I was almost a brain surgeon, but I never went to college. — TugboatPhil - פיליפ (@TugboatPhil) November 1, 2023

Almost. Almost a math major. So NOT a math major.



I was almost a doctor. All I had to do was go to medical school for four years. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 1, 2023

This writer ALMOST had water come out of her nose from laughing too much while writing this, but that is beside the point.

oof this ratio — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 1, 2023

We hope Carlson understands enough about Math and X (TwiXXer) to know that the ratio on that post is NOT in her favor.

Maybe stick to easier topics Gretchen or keep hitting the gun topics, the ones you do not understand but ALMOST make you relevant again since people like picking on you.

