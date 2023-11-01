Gretchen Carlson Takes a Second Shot at AR-15 Take and Her ALMOST Is NOT Good Enough

DC Mayor Happy to Announce Residents Will Finally Have a Way to Track...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:50 PM on November 01, 2023
Meme screenshot

Twitchy told you about Gretchen Carlson's bad take on AR-15s last night and it was a fun read. Gretchen was not happy with the reactions and the people who pointed out the flaws in her argument. She has taken another swing at it. Her ALMOST was not good enough but it hit a home run in the laugh department! 

The post with the video was funny enough, but when she decided to reply to the bad at math post, everything went downhill for Carlson, but it was a home run for us. 

Perfect Gif. PERFECT!

That is a fact. We all learned that in middle school. Maybe Carlson ALMOST failed that grade.

*SNORT* We hope she got the pun because THAT is great. 

Something prevented it, those things along with her thinking 'ALMOST' being something is the same as ACTUALLY being that thing are all probable causes. 

NOW FOR THE FUN PART! All of the things people in the replies ALMOST were. It had us cackling like Fran Drescher every time she saw Mr. Sheffield. (That is a way-back reference. Google it,) 

This writer ALMOST had water come out of her nose from laughing too much while writing this, but that is beside the point. 

We hope Carlson understands enough about Math and X (TwiXXer) to know that the ratio on that post is NOT in her favor. 

Maybe stick to easier topics Gretchen or keep hitting the gun topics, the ones you do not understand but ALMOST make you relevant again since people like picking on you. 

AR-15 BEN SHAPIRO GUN GUN CONTROL

