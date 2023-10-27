Too Funny: Many Come to the Defense of CNN After Satire Voiceover Clip Is Thought to Be Real

We needed a break from all of the seriousness in the news and this story is hilarious. It also pokes fun at CNN so that is a HUGE BONUS!!!

Just a little summary of all the fuss my fake CNN voiceover caused 🤣 https://t.co/LD22SxIhZM pic.twitter.com/bfLbfeHEiM — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) October 26, 2023

BREAKING : Leaked Audio Revealed On CNN's Fake News Clip 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/44OkVa49Me — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) October 12, 2023

Steven made that voiceover and it is OBVIOUS it is just poking fun but it still caused a bit of a firestorm. If you watch his video in the first tweet in this article, it shows all of the people who had to advise it was a fake story and not real. It includes community notes, Snopes, The Associated Press, Reuters, and many more. CNN even had to issue a statement themselves.

How bad of a news organization do you have to be in order for people to believe that was REAL in the first place but then have so many outlets come out in your defense to make sure people know it was fake? LOLOLOL

The belly laugh that was laughed upon seeing this video can not be described in words!



X posters seemed to enjoy it as well.

It was great. The original clip was really well done, but the people having to defend CNN is the cherry on top!

The fact checkers forgot to add, "This time it was real" 😂😂😂😂😂



CNN's greatest hits of fake videos are quite extensive. — Dana Sharpe (@DanaSharpe18) October 26, 2023

Jesus wept, if these geniuses can’t recognize satire, is it any wonder they can’t provide factual reporting?



(Am I supposed to mark this as rhetorical in case they feel compelled to answer? 🤣) — Lisa🇺🇸🖤💙🖤🇬🇧God, Family, Country (@LisaAlesci) October 26, 2023

HA! That is what we were thinking. How could they have ever thought it was credible? It is not a good indicator for CNN as a 'NEWS' organization. If we were on their marketing team we would start some polling and try to fix that perception ASAP.

I thought your watermark would have clued them in.



Nicely done. Better than that AI junk showing up out there. — Native Texan (@realNativeTexan) October 26, 2023

That may have required them to have more than 2 brain cells to rub together and this next post caught on to that as well.

THIS IS A MEME. RECOMMENDED IQ 10 OR HIGHER.



Well that explains everything. 🤣😂🤣😂😅

https://t.co/IQIr5ReCx5 https://t.co/YsCmO2yUAt pic.twitter.com/e7Cw3LfjgU — Alexander Higgins (@alexhiggins732) October 26, 2023

Welp, almost all the Leftists are gonna be left out now.

Awesome job to that creator. The original satire voiceover was great, the compilation of all of the reactions was even better!

Keep up the excellent reporting CNN, maybe one day people will be able to tell fake voiceovers from your actual coverage! *SNORT*

