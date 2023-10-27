Too Funny: Many Come to the Defense of CNN After Satire Voiceover Clip Is Thought to Be Real

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:00 AM on October 27, 2023
AngieArtist

We needed a break from all of the seriousness in the news and this story is hilarious. It also pokes fun at CNN so that is a HUGE BONUS!!! 

Steven made that voiceover and it is OBVIOUS it is just poking fun but it still caused a bit of a firestorm. If you watch his video in the first tweet in this article, it shows all of the people who had to advise it was a fake story and not real. It includes community notes, Snopes, The Associated Press, Reuters, and many more. CNN even had to issue a statement themselves. 

How bad of a news organization do you have to be in order for people to believe that was REAL in the first place but then have so many outlets come out in your defense to make sure people know it was fake? LOLOLOL 

The belly laugh that was laughed upon seeing this video can not be described in words!

X posters seemed to enjoy it as well. 

It was great. The original clip was really well done, but the people having to defend CNN is the cherry on top! 

HA! That is what we were thinking. How could they have ever thought it was credible? It is not a good indicator for CNN as a 'NEWS' organization. If we were on their marketing team we would start some polling and try to fix that perception ASAP. 

That may have required them to have more than 2 brain cells to rub together and this next post caught on to that as well. 

Welp, almost all the Leftists are gonna be left out now. 

Awesome job to that creator. The original satire voiceover was great, the compilation of all of the reactions was even better! 

Keep up the excellent reporting CNN, maybe one day people will be able to tell fake voiceovers from your actual coverage! *SNORT* 

=====================================================

Related: We need HARD evidence on this Viagra claim
Dude ... What happened to Maxim Australia? 
The Best Thing Out Of Canada?
WI Democrat With Horrible Take on Trans Athletes in Woman's Sports

=====================================================

