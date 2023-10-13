These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly...
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret...
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college...
Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Da...
The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for...
Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred...
Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY...
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...
One University President Puts the Rest of Them to Absolute Shame
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART...

WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:50 PM on October 13, 2023
Artist Angie

It is a day that ends in Y so that means we had no trouble finding a Democrat acting stupid. This time it is Wisconsin State Representative Dave Considine. He says girls who are losing to biological males in sports just 'need to work harder' and refers to people who are concerned some girls may miss out on scholarships as 'selfish'. 

Advertisement

BUT THE LEFT IS THE PARTY FOR WOMEN BECAUSE ABORTION!!! 
Our eyes can not possibly roll back into our heads any further. 

Have the Lefties just forgotten that Title IX exists? Please tell us how the people who want to throw a woman's right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds into the trash is 'ThE PaRtY fOr WoMeN'? 

Leftists have thrown women under the bus. They no longer care about women's safe spaces or women's sports. They will still pretend to care about abortion because killing babies raises a lot of donation dollars, but if you are not wanting to suck a soul out of your vagina, kick rocks ladies! 

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right? Why call it women's sports anymore? We should change it to Trans-Sports. Every time we see another Democrat saying stupid stuff it makes us wish we could 'TRANSport' out of this stupid timeline so we think that name will work just fine. 

*SNORT* That is being polite. He does owe women and trees an apology  BUT he should also apologize to the people like us who had to listen to that mess. It was cruel and unusual punishment. 

Seriously. Make a sandwich and ask if one of those biological men can help show you how to run faster. JEEZ! 

Advertisement

YUP! That is a favorite pastime for Leftists. They do insane stuff, tell you to swallow it, and call you the bad guy if you dare say it is bad. Say one word about the crazy and they pretend you are the crazy one. They usually get away with it too. 

We have seen some. Not a ton, but there are some women's groups who are trying to fight for women. Not many of them would be welcomed into the arms of the Democrat party though. 

Ha, that is true. Any woman who dares to speak up about any of this, no matter how much compassion you may feel for the trans community, you are called names and they try to destroy your life. Trans-radical activists are among the nastiest people we have ever seen including random trolls on the internet! 

We can only hope more people start to wake up and see the Democrats do NOT care about women or girls. They have made this obvious to us for years but hopefully, people who have been blinded can start to see it when we have the David Considines of the party out here blasting it louder and dumber than normal. :) 

Advertisement

Maybe you can train really hard and beat a 20-year-old in a 5k in a few weeks Mr. Considine. You should be able to do that if you just work a little harder ... 

==============================================

related: Dylan Mulvaney named 'Woman of the Year'
A celebrity with a correct opinion?
Mary Lou Retton fights for her life

==============================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEMOCRAT SPORTS TRANS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college students supporting Hamas
Sam J.
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret 'Blacklist'
Twitchy Video
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Twitchy Video
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Twitchy Video
Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly for 'Bidenomics' gaslighting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread Sam J.
Advertisement