WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports

It is a day that ends in Y so that means we had no trouble finding a Democrat acting stupid. This time it is Wisconsin State Representative Dave Considine. He says girls who are losing to biological males in sports just 'need to work harder' and refers to people who are concerned some girls may miss out on scholarships as 'selfish'.

BUT THE LEFT IS THE PARTY FOR WOMEN BECAUSE ABORTION!!!

Our eyes can not possibly roll back into our heads any further.

Wisconsin State Rep. Dave Considine during debate on a bill to ban boys playing girl’s sports:



“Some parents are concerned their daughter might miss out on a scholarship… That sounds like selfishness.”

pic.twitter.com/ET3tMZ9dIr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2023

Wisconsin Democrat David Considine has a message for women competing against biological males in sports: If they're beating you, you just "need to work harder." pic.twitter.com/oFQiOUUBIu — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 13, 2023

After all, Considine says, boys are only better than girls at sports because there is more money in boys sports. https://t.co/6pT4IInIUx — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 13, 2023

Have the Lefties just forgotten that Title IX exists? Please tell us how the people who want to throw a woman's right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds into the trash is 'ThE PaRtY fOr WoMeN'?



Leftists have thrown women under the bus. They no longer care about women's safe spaces or women's sports. They will still pretend to care about abortion because killing babies raises a lot of donation dollars, but if you are not wanting to suck a soul out of your vagina, kick rocks ladies!

Yes build powerful girls sports teams with lots of...... Boys on them.



Genius, that one. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) October 12, 2023

Right? Why call it women's sports anymore? We should change it to Trans-Sports. Every time we see another Democrat saying stupid stuff it makes us wish we could 'TRANSport' out of this stupid timeline so we think that name will work just fine.

He owes every woman who plays sports an apology. Hell, he needs to just apologize to all women for suggesting they are obligated to give away their achievements to men. — Véronique Semtex 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@VeroniqueSemtex) October 12, 2023

Me to Wisconsin State Rep. Dave Considine: "Please go apologize to the trees. You're wasting the oxygen they're producing." — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 12, 2023

*SNORT* That is being polite. He does owe women and trees an apology BUT he should also apologize to the people like us who had to listen to that mess. It was cruel and unusual punishment.

stop being shelfish women....can't you see the men are interested in your scholarships? jezzz....don't you have a dish to wash somewhere??? 😡 — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) October 12, 2023

Seriously. Make a sandwich and ask if one of those biological men can help show you how to run faster. JEEZ!

And a heavy dose of gaslighting today boys and girls… — p_h_i_l_t_h_y 🇺🇸 (@philthypp) October 12, 2023

YUP! That is a favorite pastime for Leftists. They do insane stuff, tell you to swallow it, and call you the bad guy if you dare say it is bad. Say one word about the crazy and they pretend you are the crazy one. They usually get away with it too.

and where o’ where are the women’s rights movements? pic.twitter.com/AJnxSTTMwO — Hotep Davei 𝕏 (@Davei_Boi) October 12, 2023

We have seen some. Not a ton, but there are some women's groups who are trying to fight for women. Not many of them would be welcomed into the arms of the Democrat party though.

We’re over here being cancel and called TERF’s by a bunch of beta males in dresses 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) October 12, 2023

Ha, that is true. Any woman who dares to speak up about any of this, no matter how much compassion you may feel for the trans community, you are called names and they try to destroy your life. Trans-radical activists are among the nastiest people we have ever seen including random trolls on the internet!

Democrats think women don't deserve the same opportunities as men and today they made it obvious. https://t.co/Y4ZJuqlwpg — State Senator Dan Knodl (@SenKnodl) October 12, 2023

We can only hope more people start to wake up and see the Democrats do NOT care about women or girls. They have made this obvious to us for years but hopefully, people who have been blinded can start to see it when we have the David Considines of the party out here blasting it louder and dumber than normal. :)

Maybe you can train really hard and beat a 20-year-old in a 5k in a few weeks Mr. Considine. You should be able to do that if you just work a little harder ...

