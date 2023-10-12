A real D**k Move: Attitude Magazine names Dylan Mulvaney 'Woman of the Year'

This writer tries really hard to make it known we DO have a lot of sympathy for people who are transgender. It has to be impossible to navigate. People like Blaire White navigate it nicely while being honest. People like Dylan Mulvaney want women to sit down and shut up and pretend he is a woman, the same as them.

Therefore we found it necessary to let you all know Attitude Magazine sponsored by Virgin Atlantic awarded Dylan Mulvaney as 'Woman of the Year'.

Dylan Mulvaney is our Woman of the Year, supported by @virginatlantic ✨

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

Order the #AttitudeAwards issue now ▶️ https://t.co/RCg08kjqhm pic.twitter.com/Kj0YS9vPcF — Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) October 11, 2023

Dylan is not even a good representation of the trans community. He does a parody of a woman and does it for likes and clicks because he likes attention. If we were choosing womanly representation most of us would want a strong woman who could kick in some teeth if needed not the little frail thing Dylan pretends to be. Falling down and the fake voice. Nobody is buying what the Left keeps trying to sell us.

So you’re saying that men are more worthy of woman of the year than any woman. What do I tell my daughters? Too bad sweetheart, you’ll never stack up to a man. There’s no place for you in this man’s world. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) October 12, 2023

EXACTLY. Like why not name Dylan Trans-Woman of the Year? The Left would be very surprised to find the different attitudes they might get if they just acknowledged there is a difference. Stop saying Trans-women are women. Nobody wants them to be killed or hurt but we also do not want to just leave women-only spaces open to predators and give away scholarships and awards for girls to trans-athletes and frauds like Mulvaney.

You’re really out here telling little girls that no major hard they work or how well they do in school a man can put on a dress and take their place in history.



Wow. You’re disgusting. — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) October 12, 2023

YUP! It seemed like Attitude Magazine was not very happy with many of the replies and decided to block most people for being honest. At the time of writing this piece, it had blocked this writer as well.

Blocked, colour me shocked. — Billy Dragg 🎸 (@AnyBelle6) October 12, 2023

Well that's not a very nice 'attitude' is it? 😅 pic.twitter.com/fbVeZti13g — IanG 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@IanGee2023) October 12, 2023

I’m very proud of this. pic.twitter.com/CtATUxeDP0 — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) October 12, 2023

#Trans-obsessed Attitude Magazine would rather give the 'Woman of the Year Award' to a man as an insult to actual women and block gay men like me on X!



Customers, funders, and advertisers of Attitude Magazine take note!#AttitudeAwards #AttitudeMagazine pic.twitter.com/K7Z5zfEGM6 — Alex Bloodfire (@alexbloodfire) October 12, 2023

After the block spree, they also began hiding replies from people they found offensive. At Twitchy, many of our writers get horrible replies. We do not know of any of them that went to hide them. If it is really offensive, why not let everyone see it and think the person who posted it is gross along with you?

Dylan Mulvaney Is Attitude Magazines "Woman of the year"



Shame on them. https://t.co/ZNVNGOUspo pic.twitter.com/egay8cyLwj — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) October 12, 2023

Men are best at womanning. Apparently https://t.co/pabSY2iLX6 — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) October 12, 2023

There were tons of hilarious GIFS too but as we said above, they had been hidden and we could not find them again to put in the story. :(

Patriarchy FTW! — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 12, 2023

Apparently the new patriarchy is men dressed as women or larping as women stealing opportunities from women. Conservative trad men win! — Clive Rosfield (@Clive2023) October 12, 2023

Apparently men are better at being women than women — CandiT (@Candicet72) October 12, 2023

I do really try to be understanding of people with gender dysphoria, but picking a trans woman who isn’t biologically female as the woman of the year feels like a slap in the face to women. https://t.co/nXzHIUZD4t — 𝙲𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚗𝚎𝚢 𝙺𝚗𝚒𝚕𝚕 (@courtneyknill) October 12, 2023

There were so many more great posts that we could put in this piece but it would go on forever. People are overwhelmingly just tired of being told that Dylan is a woman. We know everyone does not agree, but we would be fine with Mulvaney being named Trans-Woman of the Year even if we thought someone else deserved it. The thing that a lot of people are just done with is women being told to accept all of this crap and shut up.

Attitude magazine to just the latest to try and force us all to accept it and it is a real d**k move in our opinion.

