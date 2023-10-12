A real D**k Move: Attitude Magazine names Dylan Mulvaney 'Woman of the Year'

John Fetterman Makes His Late-Night Debut
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:00 PM on October 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

This writer tries really hard to make it known we DO have a lot of sympathy for people who are transgender. It has to be impossible to navigate. People like Blaire White navigate it nicely while being honest. People like Dylan Mulvaney want women to sit down and shut up and pretend he is a woman, the same as them. 

Therefore we found it necessary to let you all know Attitude Magazine sponsored by Virgin Atlantic awarded Dylan Mulvaney as 'Woman of the Year'. 

Dylan is not even a good representation of the trans community. He does a parody of a woman and does it for likes and clicks because he likes attention. If we were choosing womanly representation most of us would want a strong woman who could kick in some teeth if needed not the little frail thing Dylan pretends to be. Falling down and the fake voice. Nobody is buying what the Left keeps trying to sell us. 

EXACTLY. Like why not name Dylan Trans-Woman of the Year? The Left would be very surprised to find the different attitudes they might get if they just acknowledged there is a difference. Stop saying Trans-women are women. Nobody wants them to be killed or hurt but we also do not want to just leave women-only spaces open to predators and give away scholarships and awards for girls to trans-athletes and frauds like Mulvaney.  

Sam J.
YUP! It seemed like Attitude Magazine was not very happy with many of the replies and decided to block most people for being honest. At the time of writing this piece, it had blocked this writer as well. 

After the block spree, they also began hiding replies from people they found offensive. At Twitchy, many of our writers get horrible replies. We do not know of any of them that went to hide them. If it is really offensive, why not let everyone see it and think the person who posted it is gross along with you? 

There were tons of hilarious GIFS too but as we said above, they had been hidden and we could not find them again to put in the story. :( 

There were so many more great posts that we could put in this piece but it would go on forever. People are overwhelmingly just tired of being told that Dylan is a woman. We know everyone does not agree, but we would be fine with Mulvaney being named Trans-Woman of the Year even if we thought someone else deserved it. The thing that a lot of people are just done with is women being told to accept all of this crap and shut up. 

Attitude magazine to just the latest to try and force us all to accept it and it is a real d**k move in our opinion. 

