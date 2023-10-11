Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a RIGHT take is pretty WILD

We have seen 'Stranger Things' happen but seeing a celebrity step up and be so vocal about supporting Israel is worth talking about. Hollywood is not known for taking a stand on things we support so we considered this NEWS! Noah Schanpp who plays Will on the popular Netflix show 'Stranger Things' is a Jewish American and is supporting Israel.

Noah Schnapp shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.” pic.twitter.com/5WODeZbb2u — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2023

This quote was the one that we found the most honest and seemed to make people the most upset.

'I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don't represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you.'

GOOD FOR HIM! We are happy to see such a young person surrounded by the insanity in Hollywood is able to make such a clear and substantive argument for supporting Israel. However, most of the comments on X (Twitter) were not supporting Noah Schnapp at all.

noah schnapp saying "we are afraid" as if he’s literally not a privileged white guy — san 🕷️ (@93BARBIES) October 11, 2023

'as a jewish american i am afraid' you literally live in a penthouse in los angeles — fazpo (@fazpo) October 11, 2023

He does, but he is seeing a bigger picture that many Americans are missing. Once they conquer Israel they do not stop there. They push on to conquer Western Culture as a whole and his penthouse will not save him if the terrorists infiltrate here.

It’s celebrities that should just keep their mouth shut from their place of privilege on these topics. Nobody asked you Noah, nor anyone else down in hollyweird — BONΞS (@neal_bones) October 11, 2023

We get it. That is a normal reaction, we here at Twitchy often report the DUMB things celebrities say and wish they would shut up. In this case, he is speaking up on a pretty unpopular opinion in Hollywood and we are glad he did.

noah schnapp is a white zionist that has 26 million followers. he is currently spreading mass misinformation to those followers most of whom are young and impressionable. he has no legitimate ties to israel, when I called him out for partying with settlers on stolen land- https://t.co/xoel0hSZIz — ZAYNA🔪CHUCKY SZN🎃 (@sitcomabed) October 11, 2023

Most of the top-rated comments on the trending topic were along those same lines. We should not be surprised, but we are. The fundamental misunderstanding of what has happened in Israel is mind-boggling. Terrorists infiltrated homes. They tortured and raped women and paraded at least one of them in the streets. They beheaded babies. They did all of this after years and years of striving for peace and compromise on the side of Israel. There was nothing to provoke them other than the fact they hated Israel and not just Israel. They hate Western culture.

This is pathetic @noah_schnapp. Pretending to care about Palestinian liberation in this post when you haven’t posted anything about the atrocities Palestinians are experiencing. If you wanted palestine to be free, you wouldn’t support Israel. pic.twitter.com/hF6sgOFsb1 — 🎃Ziggy🎃 (@ziggysautism) October 11, 2023

Wanting peace for both Palestinians and Israel should not be a controversial take but we live in the dumbest timeline in history so now it is.

Noah was right. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice.

