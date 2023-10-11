Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a RIGHT take is pretty WILD

We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:50 PM on October 11, 2023
AngieArtist

We have seen 'Stranger Things' happen but seeing a celebrity step up and be so vocal about supporting Israel is worth talking about. Hollywood is not known for taking a stand on things we support so we considered this NEWS! Noah Schanpp who plays Will on the popular Netflix show 'Stranger Things' is a Jewish American and is supporting Israel. 

This quote was the one that we found the most honest and seemed to make people the most upset. 

'I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don't represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you.'

GOOD FOR HIM! We are happy to see such a young person surrounded by the insanity in Hollywood is able to make such a clear and substantive argument for supporting Israel. However, most of the comments on X (Twitter) were not supporting Noah Schnapp at all. 

He does, but he is seeing a bigger picture that many Americans are missing. Once they conquer Israel they do not stop there. They push on to conquer Western Culture as a whole and his penthouse will not save him if the terrorists infiltrate here. 

We get it. That is a normal reaction, we here at Twitchy often report the DUMB things celebrities say and wish they would shut up. In this case, he is speaking up on a pretty unpopular opinion in Hollywood and we are glad he did. 

Most of the top-rated comments on the trending topic were along those same lines. We should not be surprised, but we are. The fundamental misunderstanding of what has happened in Israel is mind-boggling. Terrorists infiltrated homes. They tortured and raped women and paraded at least one of them in the streets. They beheaded babies. They did all of this after years and years of striving for peace and compromise on the side of Israel. There was nothing to provoke them other than the fact they hated Israel and not just Israel. They hate Western culture.  

Wanting peace for both Palestinians and Israel should not be a controversial take but we live in the dumbest timeline in history so now it is. 

Noah was right. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice.

=======================================

=======================================

Tags: HOLLYWOOD ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH JEWS PALESTINE

