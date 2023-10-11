Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's...
Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles a rare form of pneumonia

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:15 AM on October 11, 2023
AngieArtist

Mary Lou Retton is beloved by many. She was the 1st United States gymnast to win the all-around gold medal in the 1984 Olympics. Her daughters have said she is in the hospital fighting for her life with a rare form of pneumonia. 

Mary Lou has always been smiling long after her Olympic glory. We find it hard to believe anyone would not be rooting for her to win this battle. Most on X agreed, but there were some who questioned how she may have contracted the 'rare pneumonia'. 

X(Twitter) hardly ever agrees on anything. But most people were on board with the supporting Mary Lou. If you are not, what is wrong with you? All she ever did was smile and win and smile some more. 

Gross. We better find them and block them too. 

While 95% of the posts about Mary Lou are all good and wishing her well, there were a few who questioned how she got the illness and if may have been due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

That post set off quite a debate in the comments. 

There were several other posts implying her illness may be due to the jab.

We looked very hard to find any documentation of Mary Lou Retton's vaccination status and could find nothing that said one way or the other if she was vaccinated. There were many debates on Reddit and there were as many people stating she was anti-vax as there were saying she was vaccinated. Some said her daughters asking for privacy was because Retton was not vaccinated for COVID while others are still saying the illness is due to getting the vaccine. 

It is so sad that she is sick and fighting for her life and REGARDLESS of what her vaccine status may have been, Mary Lou Retton is a national icon and we hope everyone just focuses on wishing her well. 

KEEP FIGHTING MARY LOU!

