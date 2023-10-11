Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles a rare form of pneumonia

Mary Lou Retton is beloved by many. She was the 1st United States gymnast to win the all-around gold medal in the 1984 Olympics. Her daughters have said she is in the hospital fighting for her life with a rare form of pneumonia.

Advertisement

Mary Lou has always been smiling long after her Olympic glory. We find it hard to believe anyone would not be rooting for her to win this battle. Most on X agreed, but there were some who questioned how she may have contracted the 'rare pneumonia'.

I rarely block accounts, but any Mary Lou Retton slander and/or politicizing her plight is going to catch one pic.twitter.com/2eVZ8jhbDQ — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 11, 2023

X(Twitter) hardly ever agrees on anything. But most people were on board with the supporting Mary Lou. If you are not, what is wrong with you? All she ever did was smile and win and smile some more.

Just blocked 2 from your comments. Ghouls. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) October 11, 2023

Gross. We better find them and block them too.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼



Please pray for Mary Lou Retton. The Olympic gold medalist is in intensive care in a Texas hospital, fighting for her life against a very rare form of pneumonia. She is unable to breathe on her own. 😢 pic.twitter.com/0kOxiDGcdY — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) October 11, 2023

Mary Lou Retton, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram story. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.” pic.twitter.com/9LnwOJNP1J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 10, 2023

While 95% of the posts about Mary Lou are all good and wishing her well, there were a few who questioned how she got the illness and if may have been due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mary Lou Retton, who became the first U.S. gymnast to win the all-around gold at the 84 Olympics, has a “rare form of pneumonia “ and is "fighting for her life" in intensive care, her daughter said Tuesday.



She’s young mid 50s & was healthy & fully vaccinated. 😭 pic.twitter.com/jtXKs323Dy — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) October 11, 2023

That post set off quite a debate in the comments.

The sad just never ends. — Ultra Brady (@BradyT08988703) October 11, 2023

So true. It’s the gift that keeps on giving until it doesn’t anymore. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) October 11, 2023

There's someone on here saying since she was a republican she's probably unvaccinated with Covid. Interesting that she was fully vaccinated. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 11, 2023

There were several other posts implying her illness may be due to the jab.

“Very rare” fork of pneumonia.



Who’s gonna say it? Who’s gonna be the first to say what it really was? 💉 https://t.co/4nMaB2LxIJ — BlueChecksMatter (@CheckThatBlue) October 11, 2023

We looked very hard to find any documentation of Mary Lou Retton's vaccination status and could find nothing that said one way or the other if she was vaccinated. There were many debates on Reddit and there were as many people stating she was anti-vax as there were saying she was vaccinated. Some said her daughters asking for privacy was because Retton was not vaccinated for COVID while others are still saying the illness is due to getting the vaccine.

Advertisement

Wait, what?! Mary Lou Retton is fighting her life?! NOOOO. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) October 11, 2023

It is so sad that she is sick and fighting for her life and REGARDLESS of what her vaccine status may have been, Mary Lou Retton is a national icon and we hope everyone just focuses on wishing her well.

KEEP FIGHTING MARY LOU!

======================================================

related: Jennifer Rubin says something DUMB

Dana Loesch says what everyone is thinking

78 year year-old vet has sincere questions about illegal immigration

======================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!