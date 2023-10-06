78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X

Illegal immigration and the issues it is causing in the country have been a hot topic since the Biden administration began to allow the complete flooding over our borders. We found a post on X (Twitter) that seemed so genuine it made us take a second look.

What hell here goes; I am 78 years old. I worked most of my life. I paid my taxes and now I'm 100% disabled. So, I draw SS disability, this is supposed to provide for me. I get $1705 a month; I also get Medicare. Now I draw more from other retirements. My question is what in the… — Paul (@stoneyman1945) October 6, 2023

WOW. His bio says he is a Vietnam vet and his question rings very sincere to us and it must have had an effect on others as well because it had over 647,000 views, 11,000 likes, 2800 reposts, and 1,700 comments at the time of writing this piece.

We like most of America have no issues with LEGAL immigration but when it comes to illegal immigration we DO have a problem. The current administration's policies about immigration are insane and unsustainable. Saying that out loud and acknowledging we have a problem does not make any of us some kind of racist or 'phobic'. It makes us all normal humans with common sense. Period.

Here are some of the responses.

Talk of only a 3% Social Security cost of living increase for 2024.

My expenses have increased a lot more than that. — BrandX (@bigrazzmatazz) October 6, 2023

This is sad. There are so many people aging or disabled who are having an impossible time of things right now because of inflation.

Yeah, Bidenomics — Jade 🇺🇸🍊 (@baksh2020) October 6, 2023

Simple but accurate and to the point.

Get them out of the White House is a good start! — 🇺🇸Susan🇺🇸 (@Me2Susan53) October 6, 2023

We can not disagree there. How does anyone get through another 4 years of this kind of crazy inflation and cost of living increases?

I did hear it was a one-time payment. I don't know which is accurate tbh — Heather Barrett (@Heather60321255) October 6, 2023

We did do our due diligence and tried to find the sources for all of this. We found conflicting results.

The best info we have shows there are several programs for illegal immigrants to get monthly payments if they meet certain requirements and the amount of that payment varies depending on the program. Those programs do have a lot of varying requirements. The U.S. Department of State does provide a one-time payment of $1,275- $2,375 per refugee given to local resettlement agencies. We list all of that information to say: Even if the government is spending only $5.00 per refugee, the open border with thousands upon thousands flowing in is unsustainable.

The post also caught the eye of a couple of larger accounts on X.

The anger and resentment Biden’s concierge border invasion is triggering in cities like New York is off the charts. Democrats have created a new entitled class of ~8 million illegals and is conditioning them to expect a level of unearned taxpayer largesse that US citizens would… https://t.co/atcJhHK0dB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 6, 2023

Anger and resentment among people who have not spoken up about the issue in the past ARE more prominent. Particularly in blue states with sanctuary cities, that are getting a taste of what the border states have been dealing with for years.

THIS!!! More Americans are waking up to the BS of the Regime’s open border policies! This man’s post is dead on!!👇🏼 https://t.co/qtcV724dx4 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 6, 2023

The Left tries to say the border is secure but we agree with the post, people are not buying what they are selling anymore. There is an inflation joke there somewhere but we can not seem to grab it. :)

There were TONS of posts making sure Paul was told he was a liar and attacking him in many ways. We did find one that disagreed without calling him names and we were SHOCKED!

This is coming from the mouths of all elderly Republicans and it isn’t true. https://t.co/CvBtoODu41 — Kelly D 🟦🟧 (@KellDA) October 6, 2023

Hey, elderly is not an insult! We were so amazed to see a Leftist who made a point in a single sentence without insulting, calling him racist, or using bad memes. It seemed like a unicorn so we wanted to include it.

Even with the questioning about whether the numbers in the original post are true, we still found it to be a sincere and honest question. Hopefully, some people in Washington start taking notice and try to FIX some problems, starting with closing the open border, but we will not hold our breath.

