What did we just watch? Watch contentious exchange between Brian Kilmeade and Rep. Tim Burchett

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:28 PM on October 04, 2023
AngieArtist

We at Twitchy have covered a lot of the back and forth on the removal of McCarthy as Speaker of the House but this exchange between Brian Kilmeade of Fox News and Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee was VERY contentious and that is putting it mildly. 

WOAH. We usually like Kilmeade but that was a little uncalled for right? Do we think Burchett would have led the charge to remove McCarthy? Probably not, but Kilmeade's demeanor in talking about him praying about it made us uncomfortable, to say the least. 

Many on X (Twitter) agreed with the original poster that Kilmeade seemed out of line and as if he were mocking Burchett. 

There were tons more but we will move on to posters that were impressed with Burchett.

We agree. He handled it as well as we could expect one to handle an exchange like that.

That one just made us chuckle because who is watching his eyebrows? LOL 

That was a reasonable response to the dialogue. We are not trying to take sides in this case either but we definitely see why some people were not happy with Brian. He seemed demonstratively upset and angry. 

If you live in a district where your representatives are doing nothing or if you are Red in a Blue state that is indeed a valid option. We know they are not the first people to suggest that and this is not the first time you have ever seen it. We just liked it enough to put it in your minds again. 

While we think some of the timing was off and some 'normies' who do not eat, live, and breathe politics will see it as a clown show, the entertainment value since the event has indeed been AMAZING! 

That is a simple way to tie this up. It was a bit gross. No matter if you want to take a side in the argument itself, the exchange was not a good look for Kilmeade. 

Keep praying without ceasing. Our country really needs it. 

