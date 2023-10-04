What did we just watch? Watch contentious exchange between Brian Kilmeade and Rep. Tim Burchett

We at Twitchy have covered a lot of the back and forth on the removal of McCarthy as Speaker of the House but this exchange between Brian Kilmeade of Fox News and Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee was VERY contentious and that is putting it mildly.

WATCH: Establishment mouthpiece & Swamp shill Brian Kilmeade mocks TN Rep. Tim Burchett for praying.



Disgusting behavior from Murdoch News! pic.twitter.com/7tNQ4XyrcF — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) October 4, 2023

WOAH. We usually like Kilmeade but that was a little uncalled for right? Do we think Burchett would have led the charge to remove McCarthy? Probably not, but Kilmeade's demeanor in talking about him praying about it made us uncomfortable, to say the least.

Many on X (Twitter) agreed with the original poster that Kilmeade seemed out of line and as if he were mocking Burchett.

Shut up, Brian. I have never seen him be so rude ! — Kimberly Henry (@KimdbdHenry) October 4, 2023

It was a disgusting display of unprofessionalism. Shame on @kilmeade — Tim Wilkins (@RealTimWilkins) October 4, 2023

Reprehensible — Lori Johns Angel (@lorijohnsTF) October 4, 2023

There were tons more but we will move on to posters that were impressed with Burchett.

TN if proud of our conservative Christian values. Thank you @RepTimBurchett for practicing and applying them IN THE SWAMP. We are praying more of our reps will have your integrity and conviction of purpose. 🇺🇸 — Grannie Annie (@DeplorableGrann) October 4, 2023

Tim Burchett is a great man. We need leaders who listen to the voice of God. I would love to see him as Speaker. — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) October 4, 2023

Burchett is unbothered and in his lane — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) October 4, 2023

We agree. He handled it as well as we could expect one to handle an exchange like that.

@kilmeade them eyebrows though 🤨



As to your rhetoric of prayer. Maybe you should take a page out of the congressmen’s book and pray. 🙏🏾 just saying. 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽 — BelieveJesusIsLord (@BelieveJesusIs1) October 4, 2023

That one just made us chuckle because who is watching his eyebrows? LOL

I am not taking sides overall as I find this whole mess confusing and disturbing but... it sounds to me like he was not mocking Tim for praying but trying to call him out on being disingenuous based on how short a period of time elapsed between praying and his siding with Gaetz… — Scott S. (Jesus/Is/King) (@redhotforjesus) October 4, 2023

That was a reasonable response to the dialogue. We are not trying to take sides in this case either but we definitely see why some people were not happy with Brian. He seemed demonstratively upset and angry.

Some would say “call your senator, representative and let them know where you stand on McCarthy being kicked out and who you would like to be the next speaker (and they will ignore you).”

I say make make a DIRECT donation to whoever REPRESENTS YOUR WISHES, not to GOP as whole. — Bozena Massoud (@MassoudBozena) October 4, 2023

If you live in a district where your representatives are doing nothing or if you are Red in a Blue state that is indeed a valid option. We know they are not the first people to suggest that and this is not the first time you have ever seen it. We just liked it enough to put it in your minds again.

Wow… 🤡🤡🤡 motion to vacate is worth just for the effect of uncontrollable rage by uniparty! — Zhana (@Dzana) October 4, 2023

While we think some of the timing was off and some 'normies' who do not eat, live, and breathe politics will see it as a clown show, the entertainment value since the event has indeed been AMAZING!

That is a simple way to tie this up. It was a bit gross. No matter if you want to take a side in the argument itself, the exchange was not a good look for Kilmeade.

Keep praying without ceasing. Our country really needs it.

