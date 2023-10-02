'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as Speaker of the House

It seems there's never a dull moment in the Republican-led House of Representatives, as Rep. Matt Gaetz proved once again today by filing a motion to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership position:

BREAKING: Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed a motion to vacate the chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/vkJcgjD6qA — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 2, 2023

Twitchy favorite Greg Price shared a video of the moment when it all went down and explained what happens next:

BREAKING: Rep. Matt Gaetz has officially filed the Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/eszu0WBRjm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2023

What happens now?



There will be a vote and it can be delayed by leadership for up to 48 hours.



If it succeeds, we go back to where we started in January. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2023

If this sounds like the last thing the Republican party needs right now, that's because it probably is. On the other hand, the more time the powers that be, regardless of party, spend fighting amongst themselves, the less time they have to bug the rest of us.

McCarthy had this to say on X tonight:

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

Which did not go unnoticed by Gaetz:

Regardless of your stance on the McCarthy v. Gaetz throwdown, you have to admit we're living in a very stupid timeline.

Pass the popcorn, we guess.

