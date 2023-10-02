‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as Speaker of the House

Amy  |  9:15 PM on October 02, 2023
meme

It seems there's never a dull moment in the Republican-led House of Representatives, as Rep. Matt Gaetz proved once again today by filing a motion to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership position:

Twitchy favorite Greg Price shared a video of the moment when it all went down and explained what happens next:

If this sounds like the last thing the Republican party needs right now, that's because it probably is. On the other hand, the more time the powers that be, regardless of party, spend fighting amongst themselves, the less time they have to bug the rest of us.

McCarthy had this to say on X tonight:

Which did not go unnoticed by Gaetz:

Regardless of your stance on the McCarthy v. Gaetz throwdown, you have to admit we're living in a very stupid timeline.

Pass the popcorn, we guess.

***

