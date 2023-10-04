First Republican enters race to be the next House Speaker

'This is stupid:' Australian school suspends 10-year-old for telling trans student to use...
Doug P.  |  11:57 AM on October 04, 2023
Anchorman meme

Yesterday Democrats and a few Republicans added up to enough votes to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

Today we're finding out who is the first House Republican to throw his or her hat into the ring to be the next Speaker. That congressman is Jim Jordan: 

Jordan confirmed that today

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced he is running for Speaker – the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what's sure to be a competitive race. 

The House of Representatives is without an elected leader after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party. 

Jordan said on Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day. 

Here's the statement:

Where is this all headed? Stay tuned!

*** 

