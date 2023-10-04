First Republican enters race to be the next House Speaker

Yesterday Democrats and a few Republicans added up to enough votes to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

Today we're finding out who is the first House Republican to throw his or her hat into the ring to be the next Speaker. That congressman is Jim Jordan:

Advertisement

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: JIM JORDAN, chair of House Judiciary Committee, has entered the race for House speaker.



He is the first official entrant into the race. But @SteveScalise is widely expected to jump in as well.



HERE IS HIS LETTER: https://t.co/NYh51DdNuE — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 4, 2023

Jordan confirmed that today:

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced he is running for Speaker – the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what's sure to be a competitive race. The House of Representatives is without an elected leader after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party. Jordan said on Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.

Here's the statement:

Jim Jordan formally throws his hat into the ring for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/MT0xWMbANC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 4, 2023

Where is this all headed? Stay tuned!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!