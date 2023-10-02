MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she shows how to EXIT the Cannon building

The GREAT FIRE ALARM UPRISING of 2023 has kept us all in stitches since Jamaal Bowman pulled that alarm. You can read the many ways it has entertained us here, here, and here.

It has been great fun and we are going to add to that list of fun, this post by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who showed us how EASY it is to exit the Cannon building without having to pull the alarm.

Let me show you how easy it is to exit the Cannon building if doors are closed for the weekend.



No need to pull a fire alarm, you simply have to walk down some steps.



Jamaal Bowman knew what he was doing. He was trying to interrupt the vote.



Bowman needs to be arrested and… pic.twitter.com/PQuI6kk0sX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 2, 2023

Everyone agrees Bowman knew what he was doing and we all agree that EVERYONE is going to beat this horse into the ground because it is hilarious! The fact he did it, the fact Democrats are trying to defend it, and the fact they are STILL pretending it was an accident. It all deserves ridicule and if there is ANYONE in Washington DC who can pass out ridicule with a side of SNARK, it is MTG.

X (Twitter) loved it and had a lot of fun in the replies.

I don't know 🤔 that looks kinda hard. Yep definitely easier to just pull the fire alarm 🥰😂🥴 — OCDMAMADRAMA (@ocdmamadrama) October 2, 2023

Many people had a lot of fun joining in with MTG in comparing the fire alarm scandal to the January 6th protests.

Sounds like something an insurrectionist would do… — Matthew Taylor (@MattWilliam369) October 2, 2023

After seeing what Jamaal did to our democracy, I am literally shaking. Please investigate @FBI — Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) October 2, 2023

SAME. We really do not know how we can go on. How can we expect our representatives to continue to function in such a place with SO MANY triggers? Just passing a fire alarm is a harrowing experience now.

no he didn't mean this door, he meant the door to Hogwarts — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@TateWhiteRabbit) October 2, 2023

Honestly, Hogwarts is more believable than Bowman!

AND SPEAKING OF MAGIC:

If not wizards, at least time travelers, right!?!?!

Nope. Apples v Oranges! — Greg Prouty, Pharm.D. 🇺🇦 (@gprouty) October 2, 2023

We think the poster was serious. His bio implies he is indeed serious. However, we implore you to read it as if it were a parody and we guarantee you will laugh. Um ... it is not apples to oranges. She is literally showing the SAME options Jamaal had for exiting the building. haha

Instructive re the Bowman excusifying.



But the next step will be for the Left to accuse @RepMTG of showing the layout of the Capitol’s buildings to help future “insurrectionists,” as @RepLoudermilk well knows they did to him when he was giving a courtesy tour to his… https://t.co/Hz2UWpj4NE — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 2, 2023

We have no doubt you will see that line from MANY on the Left. If they can get away with it, they will 100% say she is aiding domestic terrorists and planning a coup.

Looks like @JamaalBowmanNY needs to go back to school to get an education on the proper use of a fire alarm 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/3LZk5QiOPW — 🧟‍♂️Matt🤪 (@PortalDiver) October 2, 2023

We see what they did there. Bowman was a middle school principal. We grant him the fact that working with middle schoolers and then working with Democrats in Washington DC is a solid case for pleading insanity, BUT we deny him that option in this situation. This was not an accident.

Been in this building many times. 0% chance #JamaalBowman was confused about this.



Defending this man is complete nonsense. https://t.co/RgxdQGjAHQ — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) October 2, 2023

We agree. Keep up the good work MTG, we look forward to the 'HOW TO VOTE' instructional videos for Democrats to be released by Christmas!

