Rep. Jamaal Bowman sticks to his story about why he pulled the fire alarm

Yesterday leftist Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office building just ahead of a spending bill vote. Bowman insisted that he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door (have you ever met or heard of anybody who has done that?):

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York says he mistakenly triggered a fire alarm in a congressional office building Saturday afternoon as elected officials were preparing to vote on a spending bill to avert a potential government shutdown. Republicans alleged that Bowman was trying to delay the vote and have called for him to be punished, but the Democrat said in a statement that the incident occurred as he was rushing to cast his vote and arrived at a closed door that is usually open. "I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door," he said. "I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

That was Bowman's story yesterday, and he's sticking to it today:

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he still stands by his statement that he pulled the fire alarm in the Capitol complex by accident:



"I don't know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote, man! That's all it was!" pic.twitter.com/Lq38tL90J8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

"Sure, Jan..."

Imagine the media reports if, instead of Bowman, this story involved Marjorie Taylor Green or pretty much any other House Republican.

I hate it when I accidentally pull fire alarms — Mike Smith (@michaeljsmith17) October 2, 2023

An excuse my 5th grader would make. — Brandon Shinhearl (@shinz09) October 2, 2023

We're not even sure any kid would think pulling a fire alarm would open a door.

Prosecute this fraud! Two tier justice will not stand in America! https://t.co/Rsi5Hsmy75 — Mrs. Patriot (@MarshaS236) October 2, 2023

One way to test the Merrick Garland and Leticia James claims that "no one is above the law" would be to have Donald Trump pull a fire alarm and claim he thought that would open the door, then wait and see what happens to him vs. Rep. Bowman.

***

