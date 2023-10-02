Babylon Bee's report on Dems' next step in fire alarm saga is the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman sticks to his story about why he pulled the fire alarm

Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitter

Yesterday leftist Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office building just ahead of a spending bill vote. Bowman insisted that he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door (have you ever met or heard of anybody who has done that?): 

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York says he mistakenly triggered a fire alarm in a congressional office building Saturday afternoon as elected officials were preparing to vote on a spending bill to avert a potential government shutdown.

Republicans alleged that Bowman was trying to delay the vote and have called for him to be punished, but the Democrat said in a statement that the incident occurred as he was rushing to cast his vote and arrived at a closed door that is usually open.

"I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door," he said. "I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

That was Bowman's story yesterday, and he's sticking to it today:

"Sure, Jan..."

Imagine the media reports if, instead of Bowman, this story involved Marjorie Taylor Green or pretty much any other House Republican. 

We're not even sure any kid would think pulling a fire alarm would open a door.

One way to test the Merrick Garland and Leticia James claims that "no one is above the law" would be to have Donald Trump pull a fire alarm and claim he thought that would open the door, then wait and see what happens to him vs. Rep. Bowman.

*** 

