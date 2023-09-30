A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm...
NBC News: Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm 'unintentionally'
FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law
Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate
Rep. Jamaal Bowman's 'no one in this country is above the law' tweet...
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people...
House Dems no longer fans of the 'pass it to find out what's...
Polls: Who will voters blame for a government shutdown?
'Congratulations!': X pours out love and support for Jack Poso in moving thread...
'Was the plane powered by unicorn dust?': Oops ... Just Stop Oil activist...

HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:45 PM on September 30, 2023
AngieArtist

Inclusive language has taken over EVERYTHING. We are so over it and we bet you are too. While scrolling X (Twitter) we found a post that had SO MUCH RATIO we had to tell you guys about it so you can point and laugh along with us. 

Advertisement

HEY GUYS, it is not okay to say hey guys ok guys? LOL The writer of that post says she is involved in PR for music and events so we get it, they probably have to be super PC and even if they are not they pretend they are, but the ratio she received had to be a bit of an eye opener. At the time of writing this, it has 237 comments and over 900 reposts with a large majority of those being Quote Posts.

The poster did not end with just telling us to stop saying guys, she decided to elaborate. 

'Professional and inclusive environment' OMG YOU GUISE we really need to be more professional and inclusive unless you are just like, a young person talking to other young people, then it is totally okay ok guys? Our eyes rolled so far back into our heads it gave us a headache after reading that mess. 

The bright side of having read that and feeling like we may have lost a few brain cells is that the comments and quote posts were HILARIOUS and laughter is a great healer so we think we may have gained back at least 75% of the cells we lost. 

Recommended

A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door
Brett T.
Advertisement

We are going to be honest, we have no idea if that dude is serious but either way, we cackled. 

Nice Orwell reference! And if we really think about it, the way the Left is obsessed with changing language, trying to make some words unacceptable and changing definitions of others, we often feel like we are living in the prequel to 1984. 

We do not want to be WOKE-WIRED, do you? 

HA! That was a fun ride. WASN'T IT GUYS!!??

*Alien Robot Voice* Greetings, fellow earthlings, please be inclusive and gender-neutral in all of your communications. *end alien robot voice* 

Advertisement

HOW DARE YOU! The rule is THEY get to tell people how to speak, act, vote, and think, but WE can not. Get with the program! 

For real though, why does it seem like there is always some demand put on people to use certain words but not others? When a heterosexual female says she does not want to be called 'CIS' the world falls apart because she is being demanding and can't just say that. However, some random person on TikTok says they want to be called clown-self and everyone better fall in line fast or they are all kinds of phobic. We are really so over it. We wish people would stop trying to make EVERYTHING a problem. 

They can not stop. They will not stop. 
OH NO. Now we have that Miley Cyrus song stuck in our head and it is going to be there all day. 
Now you do too. AARGH. Sorry, GUYS!

HA! YEAH! The X makes everything better. Maybe if we say GUYX it will fix it. ;) 

Advertisement

We usually try not to use our own tweets, but we did not see it referenced anywhere else and this GEN-X writer could not do a whole piece on the use of 'GUYS' and not mention The Electric Company or SLOTH from Goonies!  

Guys, please be kind, rewind, and stop saying you guys, you guise! 

=========================================================

Related: Charleston SC has a toilet paper roll cell tower

VIP: Pro Surfer makes waves

=========================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FEMALE GENDER GENDER IDENTITY MALE MAN WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door
Brett T.
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm episode
justmindy
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people have opinions
Chad Felix Greene
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
Brett T.
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door Brett T.
Advertisement