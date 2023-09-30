HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING

Inclusive language has taken over EVERYTHING. We are so over it and we bet you are too. While scrolling X (Twitter) we found a post that had SO MUCH RATIO we had to tell you guys about it so you can point and laugh along with us.

Dear everyone;



Please stop saying



“Hey Guys”….



In emails, seminars, when addressing people, and in opening speaker programmes.



“Hi folks” ☑️



is perfect, it’s inclusive and gender neutral



Thanks #Tips pic.twitter.com/GkKIv02TJX — Linda Coogan Byrne (@lindacooganb) September 28, 2023

HEY GUYS, it is not okay to say hey guys ok guys? LOL The writer of that post says she is involved in PR for music and events so we get it, they probably have to be super PC and even if they are not they pretend they are, but the ratio she received had to be a bit of an eye opener. At the time of writing this, it has 237 comments and over 900 reposts with a large majority of those being Quote Posts.

The poster did not end with just telling us to stop saying guys, she decided to elaborate.

Also: Many use 'Guys' which is more informal than 'folks', and it carries a sense of close connection or friendship. Thats grand but in a professional and inclusive environment, folks is a better word to use. 'Guys' tends to be used by young people speaking to other young people… — Linda Coogan Byrne (@lindacooganb) September 28, 2023

'Professional and inclusive environment' OMG YOU GUISE we really need to be more professional and inclusive unless you are just like, a young person talking to other young people, then it is totally okay ok guys? Our eyes rolled so far back into our heads it gave us a headache after reading that mess.

The bright side of having read that and feeling like we may have lost a few brain cells is that the comments and quote posts were HILARIOUS and laughter is a great healer so we think we may have gained back at least 75% of the cells we lost.

Well personally I’m offended by the term folks as it stems from an old English word meaning common people therefore a lower class and I don’t appreciate being referred to as an individual of lower class and I don’t feel very included, unbelievable — Andrew, You’re a sick old man (@CillinFinnegan) September 29, 2023

We are going to be honest, we have no idea if that dude is serious but either way, we cackled.

Just stop already. The Newspeak dictionary is full. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) September 29, 2023

Nice Orwell reference! And if we really think about it, the way the Left is obsessed with changing language, trying to make some words unacceptable and changing definitions of others, we often feel like we are living in the prequel to 1984.

Not for all the tea in Brasil, and not for all coffee in China but thanks for the reminder that we are definitely not all wired up the same way. — New Irish Art (@NewIrishArt) September 29, 2023

We do not want to be WOKE-WIRED, do you?

Okay. I'll tell the other folks that no one is to say guys anymore because some guy/gal on twitter prefers folks. I'm sure everyone will oblige, except for the usual regressive blokes, or, if you prefer, yokes. But that can't be helped. Some guys always just refuse to cooperate. — Eamonn Kelly (@eamonn_kelly1) September 29, 2023

HA! That was a fun ride. WASN'T IT GUYS!!??

I go with fellow earthlings — StrangersWithGuns (@SW_Guns) September 28, 2023

*Alien Robot Voice* Greetings, fellow earthlings, please be inclusive and gender-neutral in all of your communications. *end alien robot voice*

Wait, wait, wait...You know what is really inclusive? Not telling everyone else how to speak or behave according to your own personal belief system... — Loki 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦊🦕 Lauren 'Just No' Cooper (@LokisHuman) September 29, 2023

HOW DARE YOU! The rule is THEY get to tell people how to speak, act, vote, and think, but WE can not. Get with the program!

Weirdo doesn't want you to use words, Part LXVIII https://t.co/BLfDH6bfVS — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) September 30, 2023

For real though, why does it seem like there is always some demand put on people to use certain words but not others? When a heterosexual female says she does not want to be called 'CIS' the world falls apart because she is being demanding and can't just say that. However, some random person on TikTok says they want to be called clown-self and everyone better fall in line fast or they are all kinds of phobic. We are really so over it. We wish people would stop trying to make EVERYTHING a problem.

Stop trying to police language.

🖕🏻 https://t.co/3iG5zZs91V — 🎃🦇🏴‍☠️🦝ᴛʀᴏʟʟ ᴅᴇᴍᴏɴ ᴛʀɪꜱʜ ™🦝🏴‍☠️🦇🎃 (@Starlakitty) September 30, 2023

They can not stop. They will not stop.

OH NO. Now we have that Miley Cyrus song stuck in our head and it is going to be there all day.

Now you do too. AARGH. Sorry, GUYS!

Don't you mean "folx"? You want to be inclusive and all. 🥴 https://t.co/8H7L9utalY — Janice (@jannyfayray) September 30, 2023

HA! YEAH! The X makes everything better. Maybe if we say GUYX it will fix it. ;)

HEY YOU GUYS! The Electric Company and Sloth from Goonies would like a word. https://t.co/I520sZjmva pic.twitter.com/vISZHoNp6I — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 30, 2023

We usually try not to use our own tweets, but we did not see it referenced anywhere else and this GEN-X writer could not do a whole piece on the use of 'GUYS' and not mention The Electric Company or SLOTH from Goonies!

Guys, please be kind, rewind, and stop saying you guys, you guise!

