Did Biden just spill the beans on his Ukrainian 'interests' in statement on...
Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS...
That's a LOTTA stupid! Here are some of the DUMBEST takes defending Jamaal...
Take. The. L! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm only makes...
Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born
The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X...
Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
Highest number of illegal immigrants in history crossed the border in September
Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez
Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm
Shortage of camouflage uniforms for Marines expected until 2024
Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi
WATCH: Blues should never be elevator music: Anthony Blinken murders a Muddy Waters...
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...

LOL! The Jamaal Bowman fire alarm memes are … on FIRE

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 AM on October 01, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

There was a four-alarm fire of delicious Jamaal Bowman memes in the wake of the representative pulling a fire alarm, and then trying to pull a fast one by claiming it was a mistake, with plenty of help from the clowns on the Left.

Advertisement

We're here to share some of the best!

YES! We will never forget where we were on S30 when Jamaal Bowman incited the Fire Alarm Rebellion - a violent insurrection against the United States of America.

We look forward to him spending a year in prison without being charged for a crime.

Yep, it was pretty much exactly like that.

LOLOLOL!

'Should be considered extremely stupid.' LOL.

Recommended

Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS (isn't) *watch*
Sam J.
Advertisement

We wish. The wagons will be circled today, explaining how criticism of Bowman is rooted in racism. Just wait.

HAHA!

Meatball Bowman. Nice.

Meme perfection. Well done, sir.

Youch!

'Excuse me, Xir! The fire alarm identified as a door opener, you redneck bigot!'

The difference is nearly imperceptible.

Bwahaha!

Advertisement

The meme melding was excellent!

See?!?! LOL.

They just keep coming.

And now we're dead. We humbly request you put this meme on our tombstone.

Thank you to all the memers out there! You make Twitter/X a better place.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT FIRE HOUSE MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS (isn't) *watch*
Sam J.
That's a LOTTA stupid! Here are some of the DUMBEST takes defending Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm
Sam J.
Did Biden just spill the beans on his Ukrainian 'interests' in statement on bipartisan funding bill?
Sam J.
Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born
RickRobinson
Take. The. L! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm only makes things HILARIOUSLY worse
Sam J.
Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS (isn't) *watch* Sam J.
Advertisement