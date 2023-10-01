Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born

(Movie announcer voice) It is said that in times of great peril, Americans come together and rise to any occasion, and September 30th, 2023, was no different. We watched as a lone dastardly democrat tried to bring democracy to its knees ... wait, wait, wait! By pulling a fire alarm?

Advertisement

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

via GIPHY

Sadly, by the Left's standards of evidence, this may count as a *GASP* INSURRECTION!

Was Rep Bowman working alone or was he following directions of the Democrat leadership? Why didn’t Joe Biden call for peace?? Did Biden call for an insurrection by fire alarm??#S30 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 1, 2023

X/Twiiter has many questions about what is, by the Left's definition, a failed insurrection. Where was Joe Biden? Who gave the order? We need the truth!

dems said it he is a terrorist by their definition#S30 Arrest and try him tonight I saw fjb tell him to do it https://t.co/QOPjyzEIYE — TRUMP PROTECTS CHILDREN (@OMG3603) October 1, 2023

We tried to warn them that they were making things absurd, yet here we are. Will Rep Bowman be held in jail indefinitely?

Is there any such thing as a MOSTLY peaceful cat? We have doubts...

#S30 will forever go down in history. I’d like to submit a request for a day of remembrance for S30. It reminds me of 9/11. — Jonathan (@k2jonathan1) September 30, 2023

This is a sad time for all of us. We feel your pain. There needs to be a day to remember and *ahem* point and laugh, but mostly to remember the day our democracy nearly died solemnly. Oh, the humanity!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

via GIPHY

We demand an immediate inquiry. What did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it? Heads must roll!

he was about to let MAGA in and blame them #S30 Arrest and try him tonight I saw fjb tell him to do it https://t.co/hUK0BPGiAh — TRUMP PROTECTS CHILDREN (@OMG3603) September 30, 2023

And he might have gotten away with it, too, if not for four plucky teenagers and their dog. Okay, no, not really, but whoever took the pictures and got the video is a hero of the republic.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

via GIPHY

Look, in all seriousness, this needs to be investigated. We're having a lot of fun at an imbecile's expense, and we should, but pulling a fire alarm in a non-emergency situation is a crime. No, come on now, we're serious, STOP LAUGHING!

Advertisement

The entertainment writer formerly known as Brad Slager did have a bit to add to the conversation. Don't mind the teasing it's an inside joke between him and this editor,

Before Congress Bowman was a school administrator - he was formally TRAINED on fire alarms since he was a principal.



This is utter crap. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 30, 2023

Facts are facts, and someone with his background should be very familiar with how fire alarms work. This editor urges the house to go slowly and methodically and gather all the facts so that someday we can be seen as a serious nation again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!