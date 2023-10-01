Take. The. L! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm only makes...
The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X...
Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
Highest number of illegal immigrants in history crossed the border in September
Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez
Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm
Shortage of camouflage uniforms for Marines expected until 2024
Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi
WATCH: Blues should never be elevator music: Anthony Blinken murders a Muddy Waters...
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us...
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm...

Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born

RickRobinson  |  7:30 AM on October 01, 2023
Twitchy

(Movie announcer voice) It is said that in times of great peril, Americans come together and rise to any occasion, and September 30th, 2023, was no different. We watched as a lone dastardly democrat tried to bring democracy to its knees  ... wait, wait, wait! By pulling a fire alarm? 

Advertisement

via GIPHY

Sadly, by the Left's standards of evidence, this may count as a *GASP* INSURRECTION!

X/Twiiter has many questions about what is, by the Left's definition, a failed insurrection. Where was Joe Biden? Who gave the order? We need the truth!

We tried to warn them that they were making things absurd, yet here we are. Will Rep Bowman be held in jail indefinitely?

Is there any such thing as a MOSTLY peaceful cat? We have doubts... 

This is a sad time for all of us. We feel your pain. There needs to be a day to remember and *ahem* point and laugh, but mostly to remember the day our democracy nearly died solemnly. Oh, the humanity!

Recommended

Dude. WAT? LOL! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm makes things HILARIOUSLY worse
Sam J.
Advertisement

via GIPHY

We demand an immediate inquiry. What did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it? Heads must roll!

And he might have gotten away with it, too, if not for four plucky teenagers and their dog. Okay, no, not really, but whoever took the pictures and got the video is a hero of the republic.

via GIPHY

Look, in all seriousness, this needs to be investigated. We're having a lot of fun at an imbecile's expense, and we should, but pulling a fire alarm in a non-emergency situation is a crime. No, come on now, we're serious, STOP LAUGHING! 

Advertisement

The entertainment writer formerly known as Brad Slager did have a bit to add to the conversation. Don't mind the teasing it's an inside joke between him and this editor,

Facts are facts, and someone with his background should be very familiar with how fire alarms work. This editor urges the house to go slowly and methodically and gather all the facts so that someday we can be seen as a serious nation again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONGRESS WASHINGTON D.C. INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dude. WAT? LOL! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm makes things HILARIOUSLY worse
Sam J.
Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
RickRobinson
The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X explodes with laughter
RickRobinson
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people have opinions
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dude. WAT? LOL! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm makes things HILARIOUSLY worse Sam J.
Advertisement