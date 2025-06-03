What Are They Hiding? Milwaukee Police Refuse to Release Judge Hannah Dugan Body Cam Video

The Left continues to insist that disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan did nothing wrong when she obstructed ICE and assisted a criminal illegal alien with escaping her courthouse. 130 retired judges signed a legal brief claiming Dugan's actions were covered under 'judicial immunity,' too.

But don't listen to what they say, watch what they do.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is refusing to release body cam footage of Hannah Dugan, which tells us that there's incriminating evidence.

Here's more from Wisconsin Right Now:

In addition, the Milwaukee Police Department cited the ongoing investigation for withholding the video. The City of Milwaukee was one of four entities that DHS wrote it put on formal notice recently for allegedly not cooperating with immigration authorities. MPD referred our questions on that notice to the city; the mayor’s spokesman didn’t return a request for comment on that matter. Wisconsin Right Now learned of the body cam video’s existence from sources associated with the federal courthouse. “At this time, your request for the body worn camera video you identified has been denied, pursuant to the Wis. Stat. 19.35(1) balancing test,” the MPD wrote. “ … the denial was based in large part on the fact that the investigation into the incident at issue in the requested footage is still open and ongoing.”

They're covering for her.

How much do you want to bet this footage gets 'lost' by 'accident'?

The Milwaukee Police Department has refused to release a new Hannah Dugan police body cam video, citing, in part, crime “prevention” and “detection” and the “victim’s” privacy and reputational concerns as a reason for withholding the video from Wisconsin Right Now. — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) June 2, 2025

We don't believe the MPD. Not for a second.

Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned from federal courthouse sources that federal prosecutors are seeking the April 22 video because they think Dugan may have made incriminating comments on it about her actions allegedly bringing an illegal immigrant out a nonpublic jury… — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) June 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

Dugan also defended her actions in the video, sources say. They think the statements that she made on the MPD body cam video – which came when officers responded to her house for a threat investigation – might help their case, the sources said. The April 22 video’s existence has not been reported before, and it’s a different video from those already released in the high-profile case.

Then release the body cam footage if it'll help her case.

They're not, because that's a lie.

Then it’s got to be pretty bad for her defense. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) June 2, 2025

Very bad.

«WRN was told it could resubmit the request after the investigation concludes.» https://t.co/NB1NCjpWJC — L_ N___ (@sqL_handLe) June 2, 2025

Right. When the video mysteriously disappears.

Is MPD getting orders to run cover for the circuit court judge, Hannah Dugan, who smuggled an illegal out of the courthouse? https://t.co/Kxgn370UYi — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) June 2, 2025

Would we be surprised to find out this is true?

Nope.

