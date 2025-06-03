Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...
Liberals Point Blame at Trump For Colorado Attack

Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the Party (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris is back to mark Pride Month as only she can: by speaking nonsense to crowds of Lefties who think she's a deeply profound person.

She is about as deep as a splash pad.

Give a listen as she talks about fighting and standing. Or standing and fighting.

Or something.

Total mystery as to why she lost.

It's not hard to find reasons to roll your eyes when Kamala Harris speaks.

Nailed it.

Maybe.

Heh.

She should keep doing it.

Hahahahahaha.

We are so over it.

