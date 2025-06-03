Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the Party (WATCH)

Kamala Harris is back to mark Pride Month as only she can: by speaking nonsense to crowds of Lefties who think she's a deeply profound person.
She is about as deep as a splash pad.
Give a listen as she talks about fighting and standing. Or standing and fighting.
Or something.
I can’t believe she lost.— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 3, 2025
Stand for what you stand for then when you’re not standing, fight for why you were standing. Then fighting sitting down. pic.twitter.com/s9ZtEIT7bY
Total mystery as to why she lost.
I crack up when I see the visions of you rolling your eyes when you type some of this stuff out.— 🇺🇸Lynn Loera (@LynnLoera) June 3, 2025
Silently snickering cause it’s so hilarious. This is what I see and it gives me a sense of joy. Haha 🤣
It's not hard to find reasons to roll your eyes when Kamala Harris speaks.
i did not lose because i failed. i lost because i did not win. and in that not winning i showed the strength of standing even when i was not standing 🥗🤣— Kristi Grace 🌸 (@kristi_from_tx) June 3, 2025
Recommended
Nailed it.
she has no shame. one day, when she sobers up, she's gonna be mad that nobody stopped her.— Elle (@Elle_in_Texas) June 3, 2025
Maybe.
Glad to see she is still in top form.— Arlin (@Arlin4US) June 3, 2025
Heh.
She using her Hillary voice that has worked so well before.— Roger That (@Daddo1056331) June 3, 2025
She should keep doing it.
Please Lord, let her run in 2028, pleaaaaase https://t.co/F3u9RdnoND— Duncan McLean (@DuncanMcLean777) June 3, 2025
Hahahahahaha.
Who else is over the whole "white supremacísŧ theme? raise your hand if you are sick and tired of this. https://t.co/PzbXFIfQQ7— Mellie cornpop (@whiningdogs) June 3, 2025
We are so over it.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member