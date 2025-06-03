Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the Party (WATCH)

Kamala Harris is back to mark Pride Month as only she can: by speaking nonsense to crowds of Lefties who think she's a deeply profound person.

She is about as deep as a splash pad.

Give a listen as she talks about fighting and standing. Or standing and fighting.

Or something.

I can’t believe she lost.



Stand for what you stand for then when you’re not standing, fight for why you were standing. Then fighting sitting down. pic.twitter.com/s9ZtEIT7bY — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 3, 2025

Total mystery as to why she lost.

I crack up when I see the visions of you rolling your eyes when you type some of this stuff out.



Silently snickering cause it’s so hilarious. This is what I see and it gives me a sense of joy. Haha 🤣 — 🇺🇸Lynn Loera (@LynnLoera) June 3, 2025

It's not hard to find reasons to roll your eyes when Kamala Harris speaks.

i did not lose because i failed. i lost because i did not win. and in that not winning i showed the strength of standing even when i was not standing 🥗🤣 — Kristi Grace 🌸 (@kristi_from_tx) June 3, 2025

Nailed it.

she has no shame. one day, when she sobers up, she's gonna be mad that nobody stopped her. — Elle (@Elle_in_Texas) June 3, 2025

Maybe.

Glad to see she is still in top form. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) June 3, 2025

Heh.

She using her Hillary voice that has worked so well before. — Roger That (@Daddo1056331) June 3, 2025

She should keep doing it.

Please Lord, let her run in 2028, pleaaaaase https://t.co/F3u9RdnoND — Duncan McLean (@DuncanMcLean777) June 3, 2025

Hahahahahaha.

Who else is over the whole "white supremacísŧ theme? raise your hand if you are sick and tired of this. https://t.co/PzbXFIfQQ7 — Mellie cornpop (@whiningdogs) June 3, 2025

We are so over it.

