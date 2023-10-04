Biden urges ending 'poisonous atmosphere' in politics (and we got NOTHIN')
Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:26 PM on October 04, 2023
AngieArtist

There is a conspiracy theory running about on X (Twitter) about the emergency system alert test and it made us laugh so we started a hashtag for you all to enjoy. #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs would make a fabulous playlist. 

Here is the tweet that inspired the tag: 

From there the internet had so much fun but our personal favorite was the hashtag. Obviously we are biased since we started it, BUT we still got a kick out of the entries! 

OBVIOUSLY!

*Snort* It is 'Weekend at Bernie's' and we are ALL invited this time!

YUP! That would be hilarious. 

Welp. We are going to be singing that one all day. *music notes* That's great it starts with an earthquake ... *music notes*

HA! Are they psychos if the PLANNED it though? Either way FANTASTIC JOB! 

That trio made us cackle like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas. See, we don't just enjoy songs. We know the movies too! :) 

Perfection. 

We, in fact, did NOT know, but we looked up the lyrics and they are quite fitting. 

Now, go get on your X account and help that hashtag to trend because it is HILARIOUS and when we are living in a world where everything is the END of the world, we have to find some places to laugh. :) 

related: Someone DEFENDED J. K. Rowling
MTG has a funny take on the FIRE ALARM uproar

