Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs

There is a conspiracy theory running about on X (Twitter) about the emergency system alert test and it made us laugh so we started a hashtag for you all to enjoy. #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs would make a fabulous playlist.

Here is the tweet that inspired the tag:

Turn off your cell phones on October 4th. The EBS is going to "test" the system using 5G. This will activate the Marburg virus in people who have been vaccinated. And sadly turn some of them into zombies. — gina shirah (@GinaShirah81815) October 1, 2023

From there the internet had so much fun but our personal favorite was the hashtag. Obviously we are biased since we started it, BUT we still got a kick out of the entries!

#EmergencyAlertSystemSongs

ZOMBIE - The Cranberries

Obviously — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 4, 2023

OBVIOUSLY!

*Snort* It is 'Weekend at Bernie's' and we are ALL invited this time!

https://t.co/raOpzZMw2f



This imo, everyone jumping when it starts playing would be hilarious. — Shawn Thompson (@SAllenThompson) October 4, 2023

YUP! That would be hilarious.

#EmergencyAlertSystemSongs "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" by R.E.M.https://t.co/yTMO1WJvXH — Ed D. (@EdDinIL) October 4, 2023

Welp. We are going to be singing that one all day. *music notes* That's great it starts with an earthquake ... *music notes*

#EmergencyAlertSystemSongs

Psycho Killer - Talking Heads — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 4, 2023

HA! Are they psychos if the PLANNED it though? Either way FANTASTIC JOB!

That trio made us cackle like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas. See, we don't just enjoy songs. We know the movies too! :)

Michael Jackson’s Thriller



https://t.co/nsOiwMwWuz#EmergencyAlertSystemSongs — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 Enemy of the State (@RowdyRick73) October 4, 2023

Perfection.

We, in fact, did NOT know, but we looked up the lyrics and they are quite fitting.

Now, go get on your X account and help that hashtag to trend because it is HILARIOUS and when we are living in a world where everything is the END of the world, we have to find some places to laugh. :)

