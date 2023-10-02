A fellow author practices 'Defense Against The Dark Arts' in article defending J. K. Rowling

Just another day on X (Twitter) when J. K. Rowling is trending, but this time someone is DEFENDING HER not trying to destroy her. Sure a lot of the comments are the Trans Radical Activists, but the author of the piece and many people on X are just defending J.K. and as a Harry Potter fan, it thrilled this author to see that happening!

GRAHAM LINEHAN: The world should remember Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as arrogant, ungrateful cowards for turning on J.K. Rowling in trans row | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/nOqMqHskta — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 2, 2023

Graham Linehan wrote the article in question. Linehan talks about the battle he faced when speaking up about the problems and pitfalls he saw coming in the trans-movement and how he was shut down. He also talks about the hope he had when J. K. Rowling and Martina Navratilova spoke out on the issues. His comment regarding the 3 actors who played the 3 main characters in the Harry Potter movies sparked J. K. Rowling to trend on X, once again.

The young actors from the Harry Potter series of films instantly betrayed her. If I were a star who had never shown any ability to act past the pre-pubescent level that got me into the business, I'd be keeping my head down, not signing statements insinuating that my old mentor was a bigot. Those actors – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – deserve to be remembered as symbols of the most remarkable arrogance, cowardice and ingratitude. But asking what Rowling actually said that was so terrible produces nothing. You've never seen a transphobic statement from J. K. Rowling because none exists.

Mr. Lineham was NOT holding back, and neither were people responding to Schneider's tweet.

Of course they are ungrateful. Their entire generation has no gratitude all for. anything. Period. — Princess Lili's gender fluid bike (@Msblowana) October 2, 2023

They have a point. The 3 actors are in their 30s which would make them just outside of the range to be Generation Z but they obviously were young enough to get some of that weird activist energy that so much of Gen Z seems to have.

I like Rob more and more by the day! He is no Deuce Bigalow though... However continues to make folks laugh! — EW (@996Wilkie) October 2, 2023

We agree. As a matter of fact, can we all take a minute to salute the crop of Saturday Night Live comedians who are not playing the WOKE game any longer? Rob Schneider, Dana Carvey, and David Spade, we salute you! Talk about a 'Golden Trio'!

Why should we remember them at all? — Mark Lambert (@MarkLambert1776) October 2, 2023

OUCH. We really want to agree, BUT they were the main characters in one of the LARGEST movie franchises ever. We are not just saying that because we are Harry Potter fanatics.

books outlast people — BrokeDrumHead (@brokedrumhead) October 2, 2023

Indeed, they do! We also think that history will vindicate Rowling and others who tried to stand up to the trans-radical activists of the day. It does not make one transphobic or a bigot or hateful to say there needs to be some discussion regarding women's sports, female-only spaces, and life-altering drugs and surgeries for minors.

Why did these kids have to wade in so far? If I was one of them I'd have simply announced that:



'JKR has her own personal opinions that have nothing to do with her books, and she wrote some damn fine books, books that were made into films we were happy to be part of.'



Fin. — Aidan H... (@GoodGrief_Aidan) October 2, 2023

5 points to Ravenclaw. That would have been a great answer, and it is very similar to what actor Tom Felton who played Draco said in an October 2022 interview when asked to comment about the 'trans controversy'.

'I can't speak for what other individuals have said,I am constantly reminded that the Potter-verse, certainly when we were finishing the films, there was an expectation that the fandom would be dwindling slowly over the years, whereas most fans that say hello to me, shout ‘Potter’ or ‘Draco’ at me weren't even born when the books were being made.I am quick to remind myself and others that ‘Potter’ for some reason has brought more people together across the world and more generations than probably anything else has in the past 20 years, and I'm quick to celebrate that. It came from one person, and that's her, so I'm very grateful.'

We never thought we would say this, but the other three should be more like Draco.

While #IStandWithJKRowling, I also fully support the Harry Potter actors if they choose to speak out with opinions different to mine. #IStandWithEmmaWatson, too. Neither should be cancelled or slandered or threatened. https://t.co/NbVOMemtoe — Misty Wood 💛 🤍 💜 (@FoggyTrails) October 2, 2023

We also support free speech and of course, they have the right to say anything they wish. We just think they may have been better off supporting what they wanted and NOT throwing Rowling under the bus as they did it.

Ending with a warm Hagrid smile of agreement seems fitting as the actor who played him also defended Rowling.

'I am what I am, an’ I’m not ashamed. ‘Never be ashamed,’ ~ Rubeus Hagrid

==========================================================

