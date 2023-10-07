Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and we feel DUMBER for having read it

We are not really sure what happened but the Hamas attack on Israel seems to have made half the people on X (Twitter) dumber and Jennifer Rubin is leading the pack.

How about this: With US House in chaos and US military promotions on hold, Hamas struck. Republicans' weakness invites terror. — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 7, 2023

We have never held Jennifer up as a beacon of intelligence but this is stupid even for her. Hamas was not just being cool and chill and suddenly saw the GOP doing a song and dance and decided to suddenly hate the Jews. Good grief just reading that made us dumber.

Posters on X were just not going to let her get away with it.

Biden is the U.S. President who recently made a lopsided deal with Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism, not the GOP members of Congress. Nice try. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 7, 2023

Only a partisan hack who is sharing a brain cell with Joe Biden would tweet that and not be throughly embarrassed. Joe Biden left 90 billion dollars worth of weapons in Afghanistan. Then he gave 6 billion in cash to Iran. Then his epic weakness led to Russia invading Ukraine and… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 7, 2023

EXACTLY. Who made the USA look weak Jennifer? It wasn't President Joe ' Let's leave a crap-ton of military equipment and flee' Biden was it? Get a grip.

A GIF has never encapsulated our feelings so fully.

JHFC but you're insufferable — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) October 7, 2023

We think Jay is being kind there.

Jen do you think anyone takes you seriously? — strallweat (@strallweat) October 7, 2023

Nobody does, but sometimes her ignorance has to be called out and we just had enough of it today.

It was the fear of Kevin McCarthy that kept Hamas from attacking Israel. https://t.co/MqxmuvcKMf — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 7, 2023

See. That idea is literally so stupid we could not NOT talk about how stupid it is.

*SNORT* BUT THE GOP MAKES US LOOK WEAK. hahaha

I can think of $6B reasons why you're trying to deflect — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 7, 2023

EXACTLY! Just like we told you earlier in our piece about Dana Loesch. PEOPLE HAVE QUESTIONS and they are not asking about the speaker of the house.

Well here’s the dumbest tweet on X today. Of course, Jennifer Rubin is a frequent winner of this award. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) October 7, 2023

WE AGREE and TwiXXer is REALLY DUMB today.

We should probably just Jennifer an engraved award for the dumbest post of the day and allow her to keep it permanently.

A take so stupid it’s a wonder she doesn’t drown when it rains. https://t.co/t3xdFStGRb — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) October 7, 2023

We love the creative ways so many found to call her stupid.

We will leave it at that because if our eyes roll any further back in our heads we are going to get a headache.

Keep being dense, Jennifer. We promise to get you that permanent stupid post of the day award soon!

