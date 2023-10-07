Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and we feel DUMBER for having read it

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:40 PM on October 07, 2023
meme

We are not really sure what happened but the Hamas attack on Israel seems to have made half the people on X (Twitter) dumber and Jennifer Rubin is leading the pack. 

We have never held Jennifer up as a beacon of intelligence but this is stupid even for her. Hamas was not just being cool and chill and suddenly saw the GOP doing a song and dance and decided to suddenly hate the Jews. Good grief just reading that made us dumber. 

Posters on X were just not going to let her get away with it. 

EXACTLY. Who made the USA look weak Jennifer? It wasn't President Joe ' Let's leave a crap-ton of military equipment and flee' Biden was it? Get a grip. 

A GIF has never encapsulated our feelings so fully. 

We think Jay is being kind there. 

Nobody does, but sometimes her ignorance has to be called out and we just had enough of it today. 

See. That idea is literally so stupid we could not NOT talk about how stupid it is. 

*SNORT* BUT THE GOP MAKES US LOOK WEAK. hahaha 

EXACTLY! Just like we told you earlier in our piece about Dana Loesch. PEOPLE HAVE QUESTIONS and they are not asking about the speaker of the house. 

WE AGREE and TwiXXer is REALLY DUMB today. 

We should probably just Jennifer an engraved award for the dumbest post of the day and allow her to keep it permanently. 

We love the creative ways so many found to call her stupid. 

We will leave it at that because if our eyes roll any further back in our heads we are going to get a headache. 

Keep being dense, Jennifer. We promise to get you that permanent stupid post of the day award soon! 

Related: Dana Loesch says what everyone is thinking
Israel declares war
Retired Vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration

