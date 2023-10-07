Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's...
ESPN is once again comparing HUGE athletic contracts to the chains of slavery...
Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about...
Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well...
As the race for the new Speaker of the House narrows, Republicans ponder...
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset...
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...
Sorry, WHAT? AP reports disturbing news out of Colorado 'green' funeral home
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once...
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is...
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to...
LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways
White House's comeback to GOP critic of Biden 'forgiving' student loans is shameless

BREAKING: Israel under LARGE-SCALE attack by Hamas

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:48 AM on October 07, 2023
Courtesy of Myra Kahn Adams

BREAKING: Posts all over X (Twitter) and on the news are showing that Israel is under a large-scale attack by Hamas. 

Israel has declared a state of war. 

Advertisement

According to Reuters, this was a surprise attack with gunmen crossing the border and rockets being launched into Israel from Gaza. 

We can only hope the man sitting in the Oval Office can manage to get himself together long enough to make one good decision after the myriad of bad ones.

No matter what you think of the Second Amendment seeing an attack on such a large scale has to make us think twice about what could happen here in our own backyard with so many people flooding over the border with NO screening. 

The official Israel Defense Forces are updating and posting on X. 

Recommended

Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's hilarious
justmindy
Advertisement

We also found a great account with a summary of the information they had received.

5000 missiles! This attack is so large that we agree that it had to have been planned out for a long time. The Biden administration should look into where the intelligence failures may have occurred. Neither the USA nor Israel had any inkling it might happen? That is absolutely petrifying.

Advertisement

THIS IS A FULL-ON WAR. 

We know some people will be yelling that there is no definitive proof of any of that but come on, if you are not asking that question some of your brain cells might not be firing on all of the cylinders. Of course, you are asking that question! 

We have never seen something so frightening and sad at the same time. 

Advertisement

The Twitchy team will try to keep you up to date on the latest information.

All we can do is pray for Israel. 

======================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's hilarious
justmindy
ESPN is once again comparing HUGE athletic contracts to the chains of slavery .... yes, really
justmindy
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once and for all
Chad Felix Greene
Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well and we have QUESTIONS
Chad Felix Greene
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset by new Florida child safety law and it's SUS
Chad Felix Greene
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's hilarious justmindy
Advertisement