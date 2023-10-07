BREAKING: Israel under LARGE-SCALE attack by Hamas

BREAKING: Posts all over X (Twitter) and on the news are showing that Israel is under a large-scale attack by Hamas.

Israel has declared a state of war.

According to Reuters, this was a surprise attack with gunmen crossing the border and rockets being launched into Israel from Gaza.

Israel is once again under attack by Hamas. As a sovereign nation and the only true democracy in the Middle East, Israel is a friend and ally of all freedom-loving people. The United States must stand by her unequivocally and with the full force of our unassailable friendship.… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2023

We can only hope the man sitting in the Oval Office can manage to get himself together long enough to make one good decision after the myriad of bad ones.

Americans, we are being flooded with foreigners. Never give up your guns. No repeats of what’s happening in Israel. https://t.co/GONJ7JVrVG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2023

No matter what you think of the Second Amendment seeing an attack on such a large scale has to make us think twice about what could happen here in our own backyard with so many people flooding over the border with NO screening.

The official Israel Defense Forces are updating and posting on X.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.



We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

🚨NOW: Sirens sounding in Jerusalem and surrounding areas🚨 pic.twitter.com/78ZWgMi4D6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

We also found a great account with a summary of the information they had received.

I’m in a space listening to the developments as they happen. So far:



The jails in Israel have been broken into and the Palestinian terrorists have been emptied from them.



The US Embassy has been told employees & all Americans to shelter-in-place and to not leave.



All… — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 7, 2023

5000 missiles! This attack is so large that we agree that it had to have been planned out for a long time. The Biden administration should look into where the intelligence failures may have occurred. Neither the USA nor Israel had any inkling it might happen? That is absolutely petrifying.

This was far from expected.



Moments ago dozens of rockets and long range missiles were fired from Gaza nonstop towards Israeli settlements. Sirens sounded in different regions including Tel Aviv. Iron Dome failed to intercept.pic.twitter.com/77mm7QBUM4 — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) October 7, 2023

The Israeli Defense Force has announced that it has begun “Operation Iron Swords” which will involve Major Operations against Hamas in Southern Israel and in the Gaza Strip while also including the Call-Up of over 10,000 Reservists; they also state that they are preparing for an… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 7, 2023

Breaking News: Israel launched Operation Iron Swords Israel destroys third Gaza tower eliminated Palestinian Terrorists #Gaza #hamas #southernisrael pic.twitter.com/XwBBzoJrK9 — Suepin (@yzimng2) October 7, 2023

THIS IS A FULL-ON WAR.

Looks like the $6 billion that went to Iran’s regime made it into Hamas terrorists’ pockets faster than we thought.#Israel is under siege. — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) October 7, 2023

We know some people will be yelling that there is no definitive proof of any of that but come on, if you are not asking that question some of your brain cells might not be firing on all of the cylinders. Of course, you are asking that question!

Jenin, West Bank: Palestinians celebrate following the invasion of southern Israel by Hamas-led armed groups. pic.twitter.com/ynNajbDpvz — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

We have never seen something so frightening and sad at the same time.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant following an operational situation assessment held this morning: The Hamas [terrorist organization] has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every… pic.twitter.com/8fkoEU3IcZ — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

The Twitchy team will try to keep you up to date on the latest information.

All we can do is pray for Israel.

