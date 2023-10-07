BREAKING: Israel declares WAR following LARGE-SCALE attack by Hamas
LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways

Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from Hamas

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  6:55 AM on October 07, 2023
AngieArtist

As we told you earlier, Israel has declared war following a huge attack from Hamas. 

There are so many questions flying all over X (Twitter) following the onslaught. How did all of our intelligence agencies miss this? How did Hamas plan an attack this large and nobody heard a peep? That is an intelligence failure of epic proportions. 

The biggest question almost everyone is thinking even if they are not saying it out loud is: Did Joe Biden help fund it? 

Welp, Dana Loesch stepped in and said what EVERYONE was thinking and we love her for it. 

Mhm. It sure does and we all know it. Even Joe Biden has to be asking himself if he played a part in this. 5,000 rockets do not just appear out of thin air for FREE. Most everyone was in agreement with Dana Loesch.

All of those are simple and to the point. We approve. 

We found a lot of people who not only think Joe is responsible but that he did it on purpose. 

It does not happen by accident. It takes time and money and who got an influx of money recently? 

If people are just sitting down and not asking any questions of the Biden administration there is no hope for them, they have submitted to The Borg. Do not try to persuade them they are part of the collective now. 

Yup. We can't pretend the Obama administration has no part in this. Especially since we suspect Obama may be pulling the strings on the Biden puppet in the background. 

That little phrase encapsulates the Biden administration perfectly. If you know. You know. 

You can not deny that he has a point! The fact it is even feasible for us to take all of those points into consideration says so much about the Biden administration. 

We love Dana. She is always on point and says the things we are already thinking. 

Please pray for Israel. 

Related: Israel declares war
Retired Vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration
Brian Kilmeade and Tim Burchett have contentious exchange

Tags: DANA LOESCH HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

