Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from Hamas

As we told you earlier, Israel has declared war following a huge attack from Hamas.

There are so many questions flying all over X (Twitter) following the onslaught. How did all of our intelligence agencies miss this? How did Hamas plan an attack this large and nobody heard a peep? That is an intelligence failure of epic proportions.

The biggest question almost everyone is thinking even if they are not saying it out loud is: Did Joe Biden help fund it?

Welp, Dana Loesch stepped in and said what EVERYONE was thinking and we love her for it.

$6b to Iran buys a lot of rockets for Hamas https://t.co/RSlPYTd8Sb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2023

Mhm. It sure does and we all know it. Even Joe Biden has to be asking himself if he played a part in this. 5,000 rockets do not just appear out of thin air for FREE. Most everyone was in agreement with Dana Loesch.

Biden did this — Proud Veteran (@proud_veteran66) October 7, 2023

Thanks a lot, Joe. — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) October 7, 2023

@JoeBiden you did this — Tadija krstanovic (@IcanThin_k) October 7, 2023

All of those are simple and to the point. We approve.

We found a lot of people who not only think Joe is responsible but that he did it on purpose.

Could be the plan. Don’t think for a moment the communists in this current regime aren’t involved in this. — Farmer Dave (@Farmer_DN) October 7, 2023

This does not happen by accident. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) October 7, 2023

It does not happen by accident. It takes time and money and who got an influx of money recently?

How can people not see how corrupt this administration is? Crazy — GT Flyer 🇺🇸 (@garyg2711_gary) October 7, 2023

If people are just sitting down and not asking any questions of the Biden administration there is no hope for them, they have submitted to The Borg. Do not try to persuade them they are part of the collective now.

Thank Obama and Biden for that!

They are so corrupt and didn't want to get exposed by Iran.



Obama - pallets of cash to Iran



Biden - billions for hostages — Ryan sikorski (@Ryansikorski10) October 7, 2023

Yup. We can't pretend the Obama administration has no part in this. Especially since we suspect Obama may be pulling the strings on the Biden puppet in the background.

That little phrase encapsulates the Biden administration perfectly. If you know. You know.

Biden et al is getting what he wanted:

1. A stronger Iran

2. Invasion of Israel

3. Distraction from Domestic Issues

4. Southern Border

5. etc...#IsraelUnderAttack#Iran

Semper Fi — Eddy Gilley🇺🇲 (@EddyGilley) October 7, 2023

You can not deny that he has a point! The fact it is even feasible for us to take all of those points into consideration says so much about the Biden administration.

We love Dana. She is always on point and says the things we are already thinking.

Please pray for Israel.

