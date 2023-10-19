DUDE ... Number 92 on Maxim Australia's Top 100 Hottest Women List Gets a Double Take

Why does it feel like we live in the 'upsidedown'? Fetterman was right about people blaming Israel for that hospital rocket too fast, Brian Stelter is criticizing the media, and Maxim Australian has named its top 100 most attractive women, and one of those 'women' does not look like the others.

#92 of top 100 hottest 'women' in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia



How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash? pic.twitter.com/GBhJAIzzLY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2023

If anyone understands trans-women taking over women's spaces, awards, lists, etc. it is Riley Gaines.

This is rated the 92nd most delicious sandwich in the world! #MenArenotWomen pic.twitter.com/ZFekY3a8c2 — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) October 19, 2023

EWWW and LOL!

Maxim was once a cheeky "lad mag" that poked fun at PC culture.

But, just as always, everything woke turns to canine excrement. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 19, 2023

Excrement sandwich apparently. ;)

There are 4 Billion Women in the world.



This biological man has been named the 92nd HOTTEST WOMAN in the world, according to Maxim Australia. pic.twitter.com/o4mfFzk7U4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 18, 2023

Hear us out. Even IF we were ok with a trans-woman being on a list of women, pick a pretty one. JEEZ. There are very attractive trans-women out there. We are not experts on if they may be Australian, but seriously, they could not find a person who is actually pretty? Get real.

If THATS 92, I wonder where I rank 🤪 — MONICA PAIGE✰𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑✰OANN (@themonfather) October 18, 2023

At least the top 10, if that one is 92. We have to assume everybody after 20 has some kind of horrendous issues and has a 50/50 chance of having a penis ...

This guy was ahead of his times. pic.twitter.com/kLfaYqNbKn — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) October 18, 2023

For you 'youngins' reading this. That is Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger, he was a character on a show called MASH. The thing is, in the show he dressed as a woman to try and be declared insane so they would discharge him. If that does not tell you how the world has changed nothing will.

There are 3.95 billion women on the planet. Maxim Australia says this man is more attractive than almost all of them and is among the top 100 most beautiful women in the world. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/8BCKOH9s9u — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 19, 2023

They did put them down at number 92 but the fact is they should not be on that list AT ALL.

Quite comely for a dude — Lisa Rothstein (@davincidiva) October 19, 2023

STAHP!

What top policy-making job did Biden name him to? — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) October 19, 2023

Valid question.

Men are better than women at everything. They’re even better at being women. #PatriarchyRules https://t.co/o6DBkrYy8d — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 19, 2023

Why is it so hard for the Leftists to understand that people do not HATE Trans-women? They HATE people removing biological women from the places they fought so hard to be. They hate women-only spaces being attacked, they hate biological men taking over lists, and awards, and making it easier for predators to prey in locker rooms, and shelters. None of those things should be called hate or transphobia. They should just be called normal

As for Maxim Australia, make a separate list, or call the list 'Maxim's Hottest Humans' but STOP saying a trans-woman is the same as a biological woman. They are not. There may be a few trans-women who are infinitely nicer and prettier than a biological woman or two. But that still doesn't mean we get to erase biological women from everything.

We put Maxim Australia on our SUKKIEST OF ALL TIME 100 list and they get slots 1- 99.

