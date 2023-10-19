Lee Zeldin Seen Entering Jim Jordan's Office Raising Suspicions He Will Throw His...
DUDE ... Number 92 on Maxim Australia's Top 100 Hottest Women List Gets a Double Take

ArtistAngie  |  6:30 PM on October 19, 2023
Why does it feel like we live in the 'upsidedown'? Fetterman was right about people blaming Israel for that hospital rocket too fast, Brian Stelter is criticizing the media, and Maxim Australian has named its top 100 most attractive women, and one of those 'women' does not look like the others. 

If anyone understands trans-women taking over women's spaces, awards, lists, etc. it is Riley Gaines. 

EWWW and LOL! 

Excrement sandwich apparently. ;) 

Hear us out. Even IF we were ok with a trans-woman being on a list of women, pick a pretty one. JEEZ. There are very attractive trans-women out there. We are not experts on if they may be Australian, but seriously, they could not find a person who is actually pretty? Get real. 

At least the top 10, if that one is 92. We have to assume everybody after 20 has some kind of horrendous issues and has a 50/50 chance of having a penis ... 

For you 'youngins' reading this. That is Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger, he was a character on a show called MASH. The thing is, in the show he dressed as a woman to try and be declared insane so they would discharge him. If that does not tell you how the world has changed nothing will. 

They did put them down at number 92 but the fact is they should not be on that list AT ALL. 

STAHP! 

Valid question. 

Why is it so hard for the Leftists to understand that people do not HATE Trans-women? They HATE people removing biological women from the places they fought so hard to be. They hate women-only spaces being attacked, they hate biological men taking over lists, and awards, and making it easier for predators to prey in locker rooms, and shelters. None of those things should be called hate or transphobia. They should just be called normal  

As for Maxim Australia, make a separate list, or call the list 'Maxim's Hottest Humans' but STOP saying a trans-woman is the same as a biological woman. They are not. There may be a few trans-women who are infinitely nicer and prettier than a biological woman or two. But that still doesn't mean we get to erase biological women from everything. 

We put Maxim Australia on our SUKKIEST OF ALL TIME 100 list and they get slots 1- 99. 

