We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:40 PM on October 18, 2023
History Channel / Artist Angie

It has been reported that Victoria’s Secret is walking back its market strategy of appealing to the WOKE rather than the 'sexy' branding they used to embody. 

OK. They were not going to survive on that model very long and we all knew it. If people want underwear that does the job without the sexy bells and whistles they go to Walmart and get Hanes or something for way less. Victoria’s Secret was stupid for even trying that. They did not even try to make the new stuff fit the branding that worked in the past, they made it ugly. 

Regardless of how stupid Victoria’s Secret was. We want to tell them thank you because we found a thread that made us laugh until we cried and with the news of the past few weeks, we needed that. 

The 'new target audience' was a failure from the start and 'Based Bras' was a missed opportunity for sure, but the replies were hilarious!

They could get Lauren Boebert as a spokesperson and it would go far! 

Mike would have been the PERFECT person to ride that wave, but we did go look and we could not find any bras on the 'My Pillow' website. We were pretty sad about it to be honest. To bad. If Mike Lindell reads Twitchy we hope he adds them to the site soon. 'Guaranteed the Most Comfortable Bra You'll Ever Own' would sell those suckers out in no time. 

*SNORT* The idea of Ben Shapiro selling bras seems wrong, but we still laughed. 

Some of these were hilarious but there were a few serious comments. 

Not a bad guess. That song was EVERYWHERE for a long time. Not sure if that timeline works out but it is not a bad guess as to what led to the bad decision-making. 

Now that is just sad. We submit that it was NOT the women factor but the WOKE women factor that sealed the deal. 

ANYWAY. DDon't be miserable on X(Twixxer) just because the world has gone nuts. Go tell Jarvis your BASED BRA IDEAS, even if they are awful or repeats of some of the tweets we already showcased. He will love that. 

=======================================================

