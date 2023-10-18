We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.

It has been reported that Victoria’s Secret is walking back its market strategy of appealing to the WOKE rather than the 'sexy' branding they used to embody.

Victoria’s Secret ditches prioritizing wokeness over ‘sexiness’ after sales drop https://t.co/A2NGnEa34z pic.twitter.com/3vOm2Pwrqo — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2023

OK. They were not going to survive on that model very long and we all knew it. If people want underwear that does the job without the sexy bells and whistles they go to Walmart and get Hanes or something for way less. Victoria’s Secret was stupid for even trying that. They did not even try to make the new stuff fit the branding that worked in the past, they made it ugly.

Regardless of how stupid Victoria’s Secret was. We want to tell them thank you because we found a thread that made us laugh until we cried and with the news of the past few weeks, we needed that.

Hahahahaha still can't believe VS tried this, abandoning decades of success to go all in on models that are very homely with grating personalities. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 18, 2023

The 'new target audience' was a failure from the start and 'Based Bras' was a missed opportunity for sure, but the replies were hilarious!

It would need to be REALLY really American as an alternative. Like Red, White and Boob. — Roccam's Occam Robots (@myhumangetsme) October 18, 2023

They could get Lauren Boebert as a spokesperson and it would go far!

MyPillow sells bras — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 18, 2023

Mike would have been the PERFECT person to ride that wave, but we did go look and we could not find any bras on the 'My Pillow' website. We were pretty sad about it to be honest. To bad. If Mike Lindell reads Twitchy we hope he adds them to the site soon. 'Guaranteed the Most Comfortable Bra You'll Ever Own' would sell those suckers out in no time.

Ben Shapiro’s daily underwire bras — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 18, 2023

DDaily underWire bras — 2021 Yay (@JohnWonderlin) October 18, 2023

*SNORT* The idea of Ben Shapiro selling bras seems wrong, but we still laughed.

Jeremy’s Braziers. — Jeff Simske (@GusLangenschmid) October 18, 2023

Steve bra-nnon — RyGuy (@J_S_Millenial) October 18, 2023

Some of these were hilarious but there were a few serious comments.

My guess: they did it for cover after that god awful “I know Victoria’s Secret” song.



It’s like the Fortune 500 marketing team’s version of buying a papal dispensation — TJD (@TMeadeOH) October 18, 2023

Not a bad guess. That song was EVERYWHERE for a long time. Not sure if that timeline works out but it is not a bad guess as to what led to the bad decision-making.

I will never stop enjoying the fact that men can run a lingerie company better than women pic.twitter.com/mQ3NZ1eoRh — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) October 18, 2023

Now that is just sad. We submit that it was NOT the women factor but the WOKE women factor that sealed the deal.

ANYWAY. DDon't be miserable on X(Twixxer) just because the world has gone nuts. Go tell Jarvis your BASED BRA IDEAS, even if they are awful or repeats of some of the tweets we already showcased. He will love that.

